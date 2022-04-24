https://sputniknews.com/20220424/several-people-found-after-cruise-boat-goes-missing-in-japan---reports-1095002789.html

Several People Found After Cruise Boat Goes Missing in Japan - Reports

Several People Found After Cruise Boat Goes Missing in Japan - Reports

TOKYO, April 24 (Sputnik) - Four people from the KAZU 1 tour boat that went missing off the coast of Hokkaido have been found unconscious, the NHK broadcaster... 24.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-24T03:13+0000

2022-04-24T03:13+0000

2022-04-24T03:13+0000

japan

ship

ship accident

rescue team

boat

asia & pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/18/1095002764_0:165:3000:1853_1920x0_80_0_0_18a7cacfc0258ae69a0fe3533d7097c4.jpg

In a later update on Sunday, NHK said that rescuers found three more people, although their condition remains unknown.The KAZU 1 cruise boat sent a distress signal on Saturday, after it left the Utoro port on Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan’s main islands. The boat was carrying 24 passengers, including two children, and two crew members.A helicopter and patrol vessels were sent to the boat’s suspected location, but rescuers were unable to find the vessel.

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

japan, ship, ship accident, rescue team, boat, asia & pacific