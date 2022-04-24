International
Several People Found After Cruise Boat Goes Missing in Japan - Reports
Several People Found After Cruise Boat Goes Missing in Japan - Reports
TOKYO, April 24 (Sputnik) - Four people from the KAZU 1 tour boat that went missing off the coast of Hokkaido have been found unconscious, the NHK broadcaster reports.
japan
ship
ship accident
rescue team
boat
asia & pacific
In a later update on Sunday, NHK said that rescuers found three more people, although their condition remains unknown.The KAZU 1 cruise boat sent a distress signal on Saturday, after it left the Utoro port on Hokkaido, the northernmost of Japan’s main islands. The boat was carrying 24 passengers, including two children, and two crew members.A helicopter and patrol vessels were sent to the boat’s suspected location, but rescuers were unable to find the vessel.
japan, ship, ship accident, rescue team, boat, asia & pacific

Several People Found After Cruise Boat Goes Missing in Japan - Reports

03:13 GMT 24.04.2022
© AP Photo In this photo released by the 10th Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters, a Filipino crewmember, red jacket, of a Panamanian cargo ship is rescued by Japanese Coast Guard members in the waters off the Amami Oshima, Japan Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.
In this photo released by the 10th Regional Japan Coast Guard Headquarters, a Filipino crewmember, red jacket, of a Panamanian cargo ship is rescued by Japanese Coast Guard members in the waters off the Amami Oshima, Japan Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2022
© AP Photo
