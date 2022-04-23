https://sputniknews.com/20220423/unrestrained-migration-to-blame-for-muslim-riots-over-burnt-quran-in-sweden-dutch-politician-says-1094989680.html

Unrestrained Migration to Blame for Muslim Riots Over Burnt Quran in Sweden, Dutch Politician Says

Unrestrained Migration to Blame for Muslim Riots Over Burnt Quran in Sweden, Dutch Politician Says

Islamist-inspired riots broke out across half-a-dozen cities in Sweden last week, leaving at least 40 people including some 26 police officers injured and 20... 23.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-23T10:46+0000

2022-04-23T10:46+0000

2022-04-23T10:46+0000

sweden

migration

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094872703_0:246:3205:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d96224ae69f92b2ad25a25fd1f49b7fb.jpg

The violence witnessed by cities across Sweden between 15 and 17 April was a “direct result” of the country’s lax policy toward mass immigration, particularly from countries in the Middle East and Africa, Dutch politician and legal philosopher Eva Vlaardingerbroek has said.The politician recalled that there are “dozens” of areas of the Scandinavian nation “where police virtually lost all control,” and that this took place long before Denmark’s Hard Line party leader Rasmus Paludan, who holds dual Danish/Swedish nationality, announced provocative plans to burn Qurans in a heavily Muslim-populated area of Sweden.She noted that swathes of the country contain immigrants from cultures which are radically different to those of Europe, and that these people have not integrated well into Swedish society. Many of the migrants coming to Sweden have respect for the local culture and for the West in general, Vlaardingerbroek said.Vlaardingerbroek blamed Europe’s elites for the current crisis, suggesting that mass migration was part of a sinister plot to destroy the local social fabric, identity and society of countries across the continent.Swedish cities including Stockholm, Malmo, Landskrona, Linkoping, Norrkoping and Orebro were overwhelmed with Islamist-inspired riots last week over Paludan’s visit to the country for a Quran-burning event. Paludan’s party had held multiple Quran burnings between 2019 and 2020, characterizing them as a protest against the Swedish government’s inability to integrate Muslim immigrants, and as an expression of “free speech.”Muslim-majority nations have slammed Paludan’s actions, and the Swedish government for granting him permission for his publicity stunt. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the “intentional repetition of anti-Islam blasphemous acts” during the holy month of Ramadan “hurt the sensitivities of Muslims both in Sweden and across the world,” and demanded immediate and severe punishment for Paludan, whom he characterized as “a Danish racist extremist element.”Immigration NationSuccessive Swedish governments have encouraged mass migration, with nearly 20 percent of the country’s population of 10.2 million foreign-born. Muslim Swedes comprise about 800,000 people, or 8.1 percent of the population.Last week’s riots have sparked renewed debate about how to deal with immigrant enclaves. Last week, Sweden Democrat party leader Jimmie Akesson toured Linkoping and proposed a series of measures aimed at reestablishing order. Among other things, the party wants to give authorities the right to deport persons exhibiting anti-social and hostile behaviour, and to expel convicted criminals who are foreign nationals, as well as members of their families. The party is also calling on mosques to be shut down if they are involved with extremism. The Liberals party has rejected the Sweden Democrats’ proposals, calling them “totally unacceptable” and contrary to the Swedish way of life.Swedish authorities have condemned Paludan – who was initially given permission to hold his Quran burning event, for “incitement against an ethnic group,” and criticized rioters for the violence. Paludan has promised more Quran burnings in the future. Over 35,000 people have signed a petition to designate Quran-burning as a hate crime.

https://sputniknews.com/20220422/quran-burnings-could-increase-terrorist-threat-against-sweden-authorities-warn-1094957241.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220414/uk-slammed-over-unworkable-deal-on-flying-asylum-seekers-to-rwanda-to-control-illegal-immigration-1094753646.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220422/swedish-party-wants-to-expel-anti-social-immigrants-in-the-wake-of-muslim-riots-1094959589.html

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

sweden, migration