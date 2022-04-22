https://sputniknews.com/20220422/swedish-party-wants-to-expel-anti-social-immigrants-in-the-wake-of-muslim-riots-1094959589.html

Swedish Party Wants to Expel 'Anti-Social' Immigrants in the Wake of Muslim Riots

In the wake of the massive Easter riots in immigrant districts triggered by Quran-burning, the national-conservative Sweden Democrats have presented an action plan to “meet the attacks” on the country.Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson used his visit to the district of Skäggetorp in the city of Linköping - one of the areas badly affected by the violent unrest - to present his party's list of 30 measures meant to “push back society's enemies and re-establish Swedish law across the country”.Among other things, the party wants anti-social and hostile behaviour to Sweden once again to be grounds for deportation, and for grants and residence permits to be withdrawn from criminals' families.Apart from convicted criminals, the party would like to be able to deport people who “through engagement in the criminal environment or through an anti-social lifestyle fail in their obligations to Swedish society or constitute a special risk or burden to the country".“People who have come to Sweden and show hostility towards society or the majority population must be able to be deported,” the party wrote.In the event of sufficiently serious crimes, it should also be possible to revoke the residence permit of whole families, the Sweden Democrats argued.“The family constitutes the smallest unit in society, and they have a common responsibility to adapt to Swedish norms and values,” the party said.Furthermore, parents of children who commit crime should have their financial support reduced. If a certain family member commits a crime or “refuses to comply with Swedish social obligations,” access to parts of welfare and other social rights should be limited, according to the party.Åkesson called the measure “extreme”, but said that the possibilities of introducing it should be debated.Last, the party called to shut down mosques which are involved with extremism.Although the massive Easter unrest - which left 26 police officers injured, at least 40 protesters detained, and caused millions of kronor of damage - was widely condemned by Swedish politicians, so was the action plan from the Sweden Democrats.Robert Hannah, housing spokesman of the Liberals, argued that the Sweden Democrats' plans were contrary to the rule of law and the Swedish way of life.“This is totally unacceptable to us. We will never agree to that. We don't believe in collective punishment. In a state governed by the rule of law, you are punished for what you have done, not what someone else has done. These proposals do not strengthen the Swedish rule of law, but tear it down,” Hannah told national broadcaster SVT.The Centre Party's immigration spokesman Jonny Cato argued that you have the right to the stay in the country with a residence permit, regardless of personality or characteristics.Since embracing mass immigration in the Eighties, Sweden has changed from one of Europe's most homogeneous nations to one of its most ethnically diverse. Various sources, including Karlstad University researcher Tobias Hübinette, have calculated that the proportion of Swedish residents who have some kind of foreign background is between a quarter and a third.In recent years, immigration has become an important watershed issue in Swedish politics, with right-wing parties increasingly championing restrictions and limitations, including deportation. Among others, the shift has been fuelled by a plethora of reports highlighting the role of immigrants in heavy crime, poor integration and segregation.

