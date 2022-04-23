International
LIVE: Yellow Vests Gather For Anti-Government Protest Ahead of French Presidential Election Runoff
https://sputniknews.com/20220423/twitter-bars-ads-contrary-to-scientific-consensus-on-climate-change-1094990611.html
Twitter Bars Ads Contrary to Scientific Consensus on Climate Change
Twitter Bars Ads Contrary to Scientific Consensus on Climate Change
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Social media giant Twitter announced on Saturday to scale up its efforts in addressing the global climate crisis by barring the... 23.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-23T11:57+0000
2022-04-23T11:57+0000
world
twitter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082304601_0:260:2714:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_45c40ad03478d15c4fa47127efec0fd1.jpg
"Misleading advertisements on Twitter that contradict the scientific consensus on climate change are prohibited, in line with our inappropriate content policy. We believe that climate denialism shouldn't be monetized on Twitter, and that misrepresentative ads shouldn't detract from important conversations about the climate crisis," the statement said.Twitter recalled that it has already taken steps to spur public conversation and information sharing on climate issues by creating a dedicated topic for Twitter search. Yet to commend on the Earth Day and facilitate debate around the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, Twitter also launched hubs of credible information on key environmental subjects, including the science backing climate change."We recognize that misleading information about climate change can undermine efforts to protect the planet. In the coming months, we'll have more to share on our work to add reliable, authoritative context to the climate conversations happening on Twitter," the statement added.Earlier in the year, in addition to its previous commitment to achieve 100% carbon-neutral power sourcing in its US and Canada data centres by the end of 2022, Twitter joined the EU climate pact, obliging it to switch to renewable electricity in all its facilities, to achieve 100% carbon-neutral energy by 2025 and to scale up investment in carbon removal technologies.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082304601_0:5:2714:2041_1920x0_80_0_0_b545be29b64bf927db1fa63eb28c2c85.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, twitter

Twitter Bars Ads Contrary to Scientific Consensus on Climate Change

11:57 GMT 23.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / DENIS CHARLETA picture taken on September 4, 2019 shows the logo of the US social networking website Twitter, displayed on a smart-phone screen, in Lille, northern France.
A picture taken on September 4, 2019 shows the logo of the US social networking website Twitter, displayed on a smart-phone screen, in Lille, northern France. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / DENIS CHARLET
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Social media giant Twitter announced on Saturday to scale up its efforts in addressing the global climate crisis by barring the advertisements that run counter the scientific consensus on climate change.
"Misleading advertisements on Twitter that contradict the scientific consensus on climate change are prohibited, in line with our inappropriate content policy. We believe that climate denialism shouldn't be monetized on Twitter, and that misrepresentative ads shouldn't detract from important conversations about the climate crisis," the statement said.
Twitter recalled that it has already taken steps to spur public conversation and information sharing on climate issues by creating a dedicated topic for Twitter search. Yet to commend on the Earth Day and facilitate debate around the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference, Twitter also launched hubs of credible information on key environmental subjects, including the science backing climate change.
"We recognize that misleading information about climate change can undermine efforts to protect the planet. In the coming months, we'll have more to share on our work to add reliable, authoritative context to the climate conversations happening on Twitter," the statement added.
Earlier in the year, in addition to its previous commitment to achieve 100% carbon-neutral power sourcing in its US and Canada data centres by the end of 2022, Twitter joined the EU climate pact, obliging it to switch to renewable electricity in all its facilities, to achieve 100% carbon-neutral energy by 2025 and to scale up investment in carbon removal technologies.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала