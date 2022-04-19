https://sputniknews.com/20220419/apollo-global-considering-giving-loan-to-elon-musk-for-purchase-of-twitter-reports-say-1094884403.html

Apollo Global Considering Giving Loan to Elon Musk for Purchase of Twitter, Reports Say

2022-04-19T10:52+0000

On Thursday, Musk filed an offer with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to purchase 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share, valuing the company at $43 billion. Musk is currently Twitter’s second largest shareholder, having purchased 9.2% of the company earlier in April. At the same time, Thoma Bravo, a technology-focused American investment company said that it is also considering the possibility of acquiring the social network.Apollo may provide Musk or another bidder, such as private-equity firm Thoma Bravo LP, with equity or debt to support an offer, according to the report.Apollo, which owns Yahoo, is also considering potential collaboration between the company and Twitter, the WSJ reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.Twitter Inc. was founded in 2006. The company's main product is a social network for exchanging short messages. The headquarters is located in San Francisco, California.

