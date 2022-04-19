Apollo Global Considering Giving Loan to Elon Musk for Purchase of Twitter, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US investment company Apollo Global Management Inc. is considering the possibility of providing a loan to Elon Musk for the purchase of Twitter, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
On Thursday, Musk filed an offer with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to purchase 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share, valuing the company at $43 billion. Musk is currently Twitter’s second largest shareholder, having purchased 9.2% of the company earlier in April.
At the same time, Thoma Bravo, a technology-focused American investment company said that it is also considering the possibility of acquiring the social network.
Apollo may provide Musk or another bidder, such as private-equity firm Thoma Bravo LP, with equity or debt to support an offer, according to the report.
Apollo, which owns Yahoo, is also considering potential collaboration between the company and Twitter, the WSJ reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.
