https://sputniknews.com/20220423/trudeau-speaking-of-consequences-for-operation-in-ukraine-discriminates-against-russians-1094999702.html

Trudeau Speaking of 'Consequences' for Operation in Ukraine Discriminates Against Russians

Trudeau Speaking of 'Consequences' for Operation in Ukraine Discriminates Against Russians

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Embassy in Ottawa on Saturday called statements made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about "consequences" in international... 23.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-23T19:33+0000

2022-04-23T19:33+0000

2022-04-23T19:33+0000

russia

canada

sports

russian embassy

discrimination

justin trudeau

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/17/1094999676_0:0:3101:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_faa2c45874390568c88654bd807b53d1.jpg

On Thursday, Trudeau told journalists that Russia and Russian citizens will face "consequences" in sports after being asked whether other sports organizations should follow Wimbledon's lead and ban Russian and Belarusian tennis players from competitions.The embassy also rejected allegations made by Global Affairs Canada of Moscow lacking independent media coverage and refused "to hear a lecture" from Ottawa on the matter as it itself "domestically bans respected Russian TV and news outlets in order to deprive Canadian people of getting alternative opinion."

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, canada, sports, russian embassy, discrimination, justin trudeau