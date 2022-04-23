International
Trudeau Speaking of 'Consequences' for Operation in Ukraine Discriminates Against Russians
Trudeau Speaking of 'Consequences' for Operation in Ukraine Discriminates Against Russians
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Embassy in Ottawa on Saturday called statements made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about "consequences" in international...
The embassy also rejected allegations made by Global Affairs Canada of Moscow lacking independent media coverage and refused "to hear a lecture" from Ottawa on the matter as it itself "domestically bans respected Russian TV and news outlets in order to deprive Canadian people of getting alternative opinion."
Trudeau Speaking of 'Consequences' for Operation in Ukraine Discriminates Against Russians

19:33 GMT 23.04.2022
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a media conference, after an extraordinary NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a media conference, after an extraordinary NATO summit and Group of Seven meeting, at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, March 24, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2022
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Embassy in Ottawa on Saturday called statements made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about "consequences" in international sports for Russia and its nationals for Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine "ethnic discrimination and racism."
On Thursday, Trudeau told journalists that Russia and Russian citizens will face "consequences" in sports after being asked whether other sports organizations should follow Wimbledon's lead and ban Russian and Belarusian tennis players from competitions.
"On April 21 PM Trudeau threatened Russia and all Russians with 'consequences' in international sports. Perfect example of ethnic discrimination and racism delivered personally by the leader of Canada that otherwise prides inclusiveness and democratic values," the embassy said on Telegram.
The embassy also rejected allegations made by Global Affairs Canada of Moscow lacking independent media coverage and refused "to hear a lecture" from Ottawa on the matter as it itself "domestically bans respected Russian TV and news outlets in order to deprive Canadian people of getting alternative opinion."
