Kiev May Fake 'Russian Strike' on Ukrainian Naval Base to Destroy Odessa Cold Storage Complex: MoD

Earlier in the day, Russia's Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops warned that the US and its Ukrainian client state may stage chemical... 23.04.2022, Sputnik International

Ukraine's security services are plotting a provocation in the southwestern port city of Odessa in a bid to accuse the Russian military of attacks against civilian targets, National Defence Control Center chief Mikhail Mizintsev has announced.The officer specified that a 10 tonne tank of ammonia was delivered to the Odessa port on 18 April, with law enforcement and the security services issued with personal protective equipment.According to Mizintsev, multiple international organizations, including the Romanian branch of the Red Cross, had suspended the delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine through Odessa due to large-scale theft of food and medical supplies by officials from the military administration of the city and the region of Odessa.The officer also reported that 76 vessels from 18 countries remain trapped in Ukraine's ports thanks to the threat of shelling and the widespread deployment of mines in the country's internal waters.

