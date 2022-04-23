International
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Kiev May Fake 'Russian Strike' on Ukrainian Naval Base to Destroy Odessa Cold Storage Complex: MoD
Kiev May Fake 'Russian Strike' on Ukrainian Naval Base to Destroy Odessa Cold Storage Complex: MoD
Earlier in the day, Russia's Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops warned that the US and its Ukrainian client state may stage chemical... 23.04.2022, Sputnik International
Ukraine's security services are plotting a provocation in the southwestern port city of Odessa in a bid to accuse the Russian military of attacks against civilian targets, National Defence Control Center chief Mikhail Mizintsev has announced.The officer specified that a 10 tonne tank of ammonia was delivered to the Odessa port on 18 April, with law enforcement and the security services issued with personal protective equipment.According to Mizintsev, multiple international organizations, including the Romanian branch of the Red Cross, had suspended the delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine through Odessa due to large-scale theft of food and medical supplies by officials from the military administration of the city and the region of Odessa.The officer also reported that 76 vessels from 18 countries remain trapped in Ukraine's ports thanks to the threat of shelling and the widespread deployment of mines in the country's internal waters.
Kiev May Fake 'Russian Strike' on Ukrainian Naval Base to Destroy Odessa Cold Storage Complex: MoD

17:50 GMT 23.04.2022 (Updated: 18:09 GMT 23.04.2022)
Earlier in the day, Russia's Nuclear, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops warned that the US and its Ukrainian client state may stage chemical, biological or even nuclear false flag incidents to turn Russia into a pariah state in the eyes of the international community.
Ukraine's security services are plotting a provocation in the southwestern port city of Odessa in a bid to accuse the Russian military of attacks against civilian targets, National Defence Control Center chief Mikhail Mizintsev has announced.

"In the area of the Odessa port of Yuzhnyi, the Ukrainian security services are planning a provocation using toxic chemicals to accuse Russian forces of striking civilian infrastructure. The most likely scenario of the fake is an immitation of a Russian missile strike against the Ukrainian Navy's Western Naval Base, resulting in the blowing up of the port's cold storage plant, located 500 meters from the military facility," Mizintsev said in a briefing on Saturday.

The officer specified that a 10 tonne tank of ammonia was delivered to the Odessa port on 18 April, with law enforcement and the security services issued with personal protective equipment.
According to Mizintsev, multiple international organizations, including the Romanian branch of the Red Cross, had suspended the delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine through Odessa due to large-scale theft of food and medical supplies by officials from the military administration of the city and the region of Odessa.
The officer also reported that 76 vessels from 18 countries remain trapped in Ukraine's ports thanks to the threat of shelling and the widespread deployment of mines in the country's internal waters.
Заголовок открываемого материала