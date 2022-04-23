https://sputniknews.com/20220423/russian-mod-us-planning-provocations-to-accuse-russian-forces-of-using-wmds-in-ukraine-1094987182.html
Russian MoD: US Planning Provocations to Accuse Russian Forces of Using WMDs in Ukraine
Russian MoD: US Planning Provocations to Accuse Russian Forces of Using WMDs in Ukraine
Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops, revealed the planned western provocations at a briefing on Saturday. 23.04.2022, Sputnik International
The US is planning provocations to accuse Russian forces carrying out the special operation to demilitarise and de-nazify Ukraine of using WMDs, said the Russian Ministry of Defence.The MoD has information that Russia will be blamed for utilizing chemical, biological or nuclear weapons, in line with at least three scenarios already developed as a response to Moscow's success in conducting its special military operation, said Igor Kirillov, the chief of the Russian MoD's radiation, chemical, and biological protection forces. The western provocation is likely to target chemical and biological facilities in Kharkiv and Kiev, and possibly the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Moreover, the US State Department has already determined the procedure for the subsequent investigation and appointed officials responsible for its conduct, said Igor Kirillov.According to the general, the rapid seizure of evidence at the scene of the planned incident (collection of samples, interviewing witnesses, assembling photo and video documentation) will be of fundamental importance.Kirillov noted at the MoD briefing on Saturday that since March Western countries had been regularly making provocative statements about the possibility of Russia using weapons of mass destruction.
Russian MoD: US Planning Provocations to Accuse Russian Forces of Using WMDs in Ukraine
23.04.2022
Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Troops, revealed the planned western provocations at a briefing on Saturday.
The US is planning provocations to accuse Russian forces carrying out the special operation
to demilitarise and de-nazify Ukraine of using WMDs, said the Russian Ministry of Defence.
The MoD has information that Russia will be blamed for utilizing chemical, biological or nuclear weapons, in line with at least three scenarios already developed as a response to Moscow's success in conducting its special military operation, said Igor Kirillov, the chief of the Russian MoD's radiation, chemical, and biological protection forces.
The western provocation is likely to target chemical and biological facilities in Kharkiv and Kiev, and possibly the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Moreover, the US State Department has already determined the procedure for the subsequent investigation and appointed officials responsible for its conduct, said Igor Kirillov.
According to the general, the rapid seizure of evidence at the scene of the planned incident (collection of samples, interviewing witnesses, assembling photo and video documentation) will be of fundamental importance.
Kirillov noted at the MoD briefing on Saturday that since March Western countries had been regularly making provocative statements about the possibility of Russia using weapons of mass destruction.