Israel Shuts Down Erez Checkpoint at Gaza Border After Night Shelling, Official Says
middle east
israel
gaza
israel
gaza
middle east, israel, gaza

08:18 GMT 23.04.2022
© AP Photo / Ariel SchalitAn Israeli tank drives next to Erez Border crossing between the Gaza strip and Southern Israel, Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2012.
© AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israel has closed the Erez crossing for Palestinian workers at the border with the Gaza Strip following the reports by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) about three rockets fired from Gaza tonight, the Israeli Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said.
"Following the rockets that were fired toward Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip last night, it was decided that crossing into Israel for Gaza merchants and workers through the Erez Crossing will not be permitted this upcoming Sunday," the COGAT statement read as quoted by the Jerusalem Post.
Reopening of the checkpoint will depend on further security situation, the statement added.
Earlier in the day, the IDF stated that two rockets had been fired from the Gaza territory, with one of them landing in Israel and the other in Gaza. A few hours later, the IDF reported about another rocket launched from Gaza toward Israel, stressing that "rockets endanger the lives of civilians — both Israeli and Palestinian."
Palestinian-Israeli tensions have been aggravated in the past few weeks. Earlier this week, Israeli military reported on several rockets launched from the Gaza Strip. The IDF said it carried out airstrikes on military facilities in the Gaza Strip. Exchange of fire is taking place amid the clashes between the Israeli police and Palestinians, including at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which have already left dozens of people injured.
