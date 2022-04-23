International
https://sputniknews.com/20220423/gerhard-sschroeder-impossible-to-isolate-russia-long-term-german-industry-needs-russian-resources-1094997289.html
Gerhard Schroeder: Impossible to Isolate Russia Long-Term, German Industry Needs Russian Resources
Gerhard Schroeder: Impossible to Isolate Russia Long-Term, German Industry Needs Russian Resources
As Gerhard Schroeder explained, Russia has the raw materials that Germany's industry needs, and these raw materials "cannot simply be substituted". 23.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-23T17:18+0000
2022-04-23T17:48+0000
europe
germany
russia
gerhard schroeder
isolation
resources
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102196/34/1021963472_0:144:3448:2084_1920x0_80_0_0_065afb5a743dbe9644e928d9bf657769.jpg
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has said that a country like Russia cannot be isolated in the long-term, either politically or economically."German industry needs the raw materials that Russia has", Schroeder told The New York Times. "It’s not just oil and gas, it’s also rare earths. And these are raw materials that cannot simply be substituted"."We always do”, he added.The newspaper also notes that Schroeder "holds to his unwavering belief that peace and prosperity in Germany and Europe will always depend on dialogue with Russia".
germany
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102196/34/1021963472_240:0:3208:2226_1920x0_80_0_0_ac2592b3650860c47145083ca3e09b81.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
europe, germany, russia, gerhard schroeder, isolation, resources

Gerhard Schroeder: Impossible to Isolate Russia Long-Term, German Industry Needs Russian Resources

17:18 GMT 23.04.2022 (Updated: 17:48 GMT 23.04.2022)
© AFP 2022 / JOHANNES EISELEFormer German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / JOHANNES EISELE
Subscribe
US
India
Global
As Gerhard Schroeder explained, Russia has the raw materials that Germany's industry needs, and these raw materials "cannot simply be substituted".
Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has said that a country like Russia cannot be isolated in the long-term, either politically or economically.
"German industry needs the raw materials that Russia has", Schroeder told The New York Times. "It’s not just oil and gas, it’s also rare earths. And these are raw materials that cannot simply be substituted".

The ex-chancellor also suggested that when the current crisis in Ukraine is over, "we will have to go back to dealing with Russia".

"We always do”, he added.
The newspaper also notes that Schroeder "holds to his unwavering belief that peace and prosperity in Germany and Europe will always depend on dialogue with Russia".
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала