Gerhard Schroeder: Impossible to Isolate Russia Long-Term, German Industry Needs Russian Resources

As Gerhard Schroeder explained, Russia has the raw materials that Germany's industry needs, and these raw materials "cannot simply be substituted". 23.04.2022, Sputnik International

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has said that a country like Russia cannot be isolated in the long-term, either politically or economically."German industry needs the raw materials that Russia has", Schroeder told The New York Times. "It’s not just oil and gas, it’s also rare earths. And these are raw materials that cannot simply be substituted"."We always do”, he added.The newspaper also notes that Schroeder "holds to his unwavering belief that peace and prosperity in Germany and Europe will always depend on dialogue with Russia".

