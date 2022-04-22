https://sputniknews.com/20220422/russian-mod-moscow-ready-to-announce-ceasefire-at-any-moment-to-evacuate-civilians-from-azovstal--1094965439.html

Russian MoD: Moscow Ready to Announce Ceasefire at Any Moment to Evacuate Civilians From Azovstal

On Thursday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that Mariupol has been liberated from Ukrainian forces, adding that remaining troops are still... 22.04.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has indicated its readiness to announce a ceasefire at any moment to evacuate possible civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian MoD’s national defence control centre, told reporters on Friday that the start of the ceasefire around the Azovstal plant will be considered the moment the Ukrainian military, at present under siege in the factory, hoists the white flag.He added that since the beginning of hostilities, 1,844 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in Mariupol, and more than 143,000 civilians, including 341 foreigners, have been evacuated from the city.The head of the Russian MoD’s national defence control centre said that all of them are safe and sound, and that they are receiving “qualified medical care provided” where necessary.The remarks came after Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said during his meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that Mariupol has been liberated from Ukrainian forces, and that order can now be restored in the Ukrainian city. At the same time, Shoigu noted that remaining Ukrainian forces are still besieged at the Azovstal steel plant.President Putin, for his part, stressed that storming the Azovstal plant and entering its catacombs was unwise. He suggested that Russian forces should organise an airtight blockade of the industrial zone instead.

