Russian MoD: Moscow Ready to Announce Ceasefire at Any Moment to Evacuate Civilians From Azovstal
Russian MoD: Moscow Ready to Announce Ceasefire at Any Moment to Evacuate Civilians From Azovstal
10:38 GMT 22.04.2022 (Updated: 11:21 GMT 22.04.2022)
On Thursday, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stated that Mariupol has been liberated from Ukrainian forces, adding that remaining troops are still besieged at the Azovstal steel plant.
The Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) has indicated its readiness to announce a ceasefire at any moment to evacuate possible civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.
Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian MoD’s national defence control centre, told reporters on Friday that the start of the ceasefire around the Azovstal plant will be considered the moment the Ukrainian military, at present under siege in the factory, hoists the white flag.
“The actual beginning of the humanitarian pause will be when the white flag is raised by the Ukrainian armed formations around the entire perimeter or in certain directions of Azovstal. If such signs are found in any of the directions of the Azovstal metallurgical plant, the Russian armed forces and those of the Donetsk People's Republic will immediately stop any hostilities and provide safe access to the gathering places of humanitarian convoys,” Mizintsev said.
He added that since the beginning of hostilities, 1,844 Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in Mariupol, and more than 143,000 civilians, including 341 foreigners, have been evacuated from the city.
The head of the Russian MoD’s national defence control centre said that all of them are safe and sound, and that they are receiving “qualified medical care provided” where necessary.
The remarks came after Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said during his meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that Mariupol has been liberated from Ukrainian forces, and that order can now be restored in the Ukrainian city. At the same time, Shoigu noted that remaining Ukrainian forces are still besieged at the Azovstal steel plant.
“During the liberation of the city, more than 4,000 [militants] were eliminated, 1,478 surrendered. Of the remaining group, more than 2,000 were blockaded in the industrial zone of the Azovstal plant,” the Russian Defence Minister said.
President Putin, for his part, stressed that storming the Azovstal plant and entering its catacombs was unwise. He suggested that Russian forces should organise an airtight blockade of the industrial zone instead.