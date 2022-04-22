https://sputniknews.com/20220422/over-30-palestinians-injured-in-clashes-with-israeli-police-on-temple-mount-red-crescent-says-1094969323.html
Over 30 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Police on Temple Mount, Red Crescent Says
Over 30 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Police on Temple Mount, Red Crescent Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thirty-one Palestinian worshippers sustained injuries requiring hospitalisation in clashes with Israeli forces near the Al-Aqsa Mosque on... 22.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-22T12:40+0000
2022-04-22T12:40+0000
2022-04-22T12:40+0000
jerusalem
israel
palestinians
protests
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105594/02/1055940282_0:183:3505:2154_1920x0_80_0_0_4ed312b3d6ee808396c3bec4b250e219.jpg
According to Palestinian media, the Palestinians were injured during the storming of the mosque by the Israeli police, who were trying to disperse the worshippers.Earlier in the day, the Israeli police said that hundreds of Palestinians, some wearing masks and flying the Hamas flag, launched mass riots on the Temple Mount. According to Israeli law enforcement officers, the demonstrators were throwing stones, setting off fireworks and building barricades, thus creating a threat to Israelis praying at the Western Wall.The Israeli police said they waited for the end of the morning prayer for worshipers to leave and then used special equipment to disperse the crowd and restore order.
jerusalem
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105594/02/1055940282_194:0:3309:2336_1920x0_80_0_0_8d8379a70940189e8d3df3ed0187a46b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
jerusalem, israel, palestinians, protests
Over 30 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Police on Temple Mount, Red Crescent Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Thirty-one Palestinian worshippers sustained injuries requiring hospitalisation in clashes with Israeli forces near the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Friday, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said.
"31 injured worshippers were transferred from the AlAqsa Mosque to nearby hospitals including the PRCS field hospital. Injuries were due to rubber bullets, sound grenades or assaulting. Dozens of other injuries were treated in the field", the agency wrote on Twitter.
According to Palestinian media, the Palestinians were injured during the storming of the mosque by the Israeli police, who were trying to disperse the worshippers.
Earlier in the day, the Israeli police said that hundreds of Palestinians, some wearing masks and flying the Hamas flag, launched mass riots on the Temple Mount
. According to Israeli law enforcement officers, the demonstrators were throwing stones, setting off fireworks and building barricades, thus creating a threat to Israelis praying at the Western Wall.
The Israeli police said they waited for the end of the morning prayer for worshipers to leave and then used special equipment to disperse the crowd and restore order.