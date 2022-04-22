https://sputniknews.com/20220422/explosion-reportedly-rocks-mosque-in-afghan-province-of-kunduz-1094970040.html
Explosion Reportedly Rocks Mosque in Afghan Province of Kunduz
An explosion has reportedly rocked a mosque in the Afghan province of Kunduz, just a day after Daesh* claimed responsibility for a deadly blast in a Mazar-i-Sharif mosque.According to Ariana News TV channel, there are casualties. The blast took place just a day after another Afghan mosque was hit by a powerful explosion in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif. The attack which left at least 30 people dead and 80 injured, was also claimed by the Daesh terror organisation.The situation in the country remains tense after the Taliban* movement took control over the country and formed a government in September 2021. Now, the radical movement has to fight against the Daesh* group, which continues its activities, targeting mosques and other public spaces - many of them belonging to Shiite Muslims, who lie in many regions of Afghanistan.*Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.
12:54 GMT 22.04.2022 (Updated: 13:12 GMT 22.04.2022)
An explosion has reportedly rocked a mosque in the Afghan province of Kunduz, just a day after Daesh* claimed responsibility for a deadly blast in a Mazar-i-Sharif mosque.
According to Ariana News TV channel, there are casualties.
"The director of information and culture of the province of Kunduz said that there was an explosion in a mosque in the Imam Sahib district, there are victims," the channel said.
The blast took place just a day after another Afghan mosque was hit by a powerful explosion in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif. The attack which left at least 30 people dead and 80 injured, was also claimed by the Daesh terror organisation.
The situation in the country remains tense after the Taliban* movement took control over the country and formed a government in September 2021. Now, the radical movement has to fight against the Daesh* group, which continues its activities, targeting mosques and other public spaces - many of them belonging to Shiite Muslims, who lie in many regions of Afghanistan.
*Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.