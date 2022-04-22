https://sputniknews.com/20220422/explosion-reportedly-rocks-mosque-in-afghan-province-of-kunduz-1094970040.html

Explosion Reportedly Rocks Mosque in Afghan Province of Kunduz

Explosion Reportedly Rocks Mosque in Afghan Province of Kunduz

The blast comes a day after another explosion hit a mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif, one of the largest cities in Afghanistan, killing dozens of people. 22.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-22T12:54+0000

2022-04-22T12:54+0000

2022-04-22T13:12+0000

asia-pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

An explosion has reportedly rocked a mosque in the Afghan province of Kunduz, just a day after Daesh* claimed responsibility for a deadly blast in a Mazar-i-Sharif mosque.According to Ariana News TV channel, there are casualties. The blast took place just a day after another Afghan mosque was hit by a powerful explosion in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif. The attack which left at least 30 people dead and 80 injured, was also claimed by the Daesh terror organisation.The situation in the country remains tense after the Taliban* movement took control over the country and formed a government in September 2021. Now, the radical movement has to fight against the Daesh* group, which continues its activities, targeting mosques and other public spaces - many of them belonging to Shiite Muslims, who lie in many regions of Afghanistan.*Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries.

asia-pacific

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

asia-pacific