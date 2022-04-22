https://sputniknews.com/20220422/active-shooting-underway-near-several-embassies-in-dc-at-least-3-people-shot-police-says-1094980193.html
Active Shooting Underway Near Several Embassies in DC, at Least 3 People Shot, Police Says
Active Shooting Underway Near Several Embassies in DC, at Least 3 People Shot, Police Says
21:20 GMT 22.04.2022 (Updated: 21:58 GMT 22.04.2022)
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - There is an active shooting underway near several foreign embassies in northwest Washington, DC, with at least 3 people shot, a Washington’s Metropolitan Police spokesperson told Sputnik on Friday.
"We're responding to reports of shots fired... There have been three victims shot. We have two males and one female. I do not know their ages or conditions," the spokesman said.
According to the local media reports, city officials are advising
residents to stay indoors due to an "active threat."
Several dozen police officers are reported to be on the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in Washington's Van Ness area. The incident reportedly occurred just a few blocks from the Howard University Law School. The Metropolitan Police Department is advising residents in the Cleveland Park and Van Ness communities to stay in place.
Also, according to reports, bursts of rapid shooting were heard in the area.
A large number of law enforcement officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene. The US Secret Service reportedly sent its agents to assist police in the search and on the site.
Later, Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Stuart Emerman said that no suspects have been taken into custody yet following a shooting.
"At this point, we do not have any suspects in custody," Emerman said.
Emerman said they do not have the full details of the shooting and are still investigating the motive. It is unknown if the victims are related, he added.