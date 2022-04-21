https://sputniknews.com/20220421/us-awards-contracts-for-first-30mln-barrels-of-emergency-oil-reserve-sale-1094954807.html

US Awards Contracts for First 30Mln Barrels of Emergency Oil Reserve Sale

US Awards Contracts for First 30Mln Barrels of Emergency Oil Reserve Sale

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration said it has contracted the first 30 million barrels of oil in the 180-million barrel sale it was making from... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-21T23:57+0000

2022-04-21T23:57+0000

2022-04-21T23:57+0000

us

economy

oil

strategic petroleum reserves

reserves

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/1f/1094365039_0:0:2560:1441_1920x0_80_0_0_9934dd6454a7bc5ca60f04a72090eec6.jpg

"The Department of Energy… has awarded contracts for all of the initial thirty million barrels it put up for sale as part of the emergency release of 1 million barrels per day in oil for the next 6 months," the White House said in a statement on Thursday. "This is just the latest result of the Biden Administration’s efforts to do everything in our power to lower energy costs for American families, including accelerating the deployment of cost-saving clean energy with the urgency this moment requires."Last week, Biden announced that the administration would allow the sale of E15, a gasoline blend that contained 15% ethanol versus the federally-mandated 10% requirement in the E10 gasoline, as a means to reduce usage of crude oil that could lead to lower pump prices of fuel.Aside from the 180 million barrels coming out from the SPR, another 60 million barrels are due to be released from the reserves of other member countries in the International Energy Agency to alleviate the tight supply situation and high prices for oil.Crude oil’s global benchmark Brent hit 14-year peaks of almost $140 a barrel in March while pump prices of US gasoline peaked at an all-time high of above $4.33 per gallon, after sanctions imposed by Western nations against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. While prices have come off their highs, Brent still trades at above $100 a barrel and gasoline averages around $4 a gallon, keeping US inflation pressure at its highest in 40 years. This has resulted in Biden branding the higher cost of living experienced by Americans as "Putin’s Price Hikes".However, gas prices have been on the rise since the day Biden took office, and were on a steep climb well before Russia's operation in Ukraine. By the end of Biden's first year in office, the price of gas had risen by more than 40 percent, from a monthly average of $2.42 per barrel to $3.41, according to EIA data.Prior to the decision to sell 180 million barrels from the SPR, the Biden administration had ordered the release of 30 million barrels from the reserve in March and another 50 million barrels in November in coordination with other oil consuming countries that included China, Japan, India, South Korea and Britain.

https://sputniknews.com/20220420/long-ukraine-crisis-could-sink-us-efforts-to-stabilize-oil-prices-ex-texas-regulator-believes-1094918880.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, economy, oil, strategic petroleum reserves, reserves