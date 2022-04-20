https://sputniknews.com/20220420/white-house-holds-cnn-and-bloomberg-by-the-throat-pushing-fakes-about-russia-source-says-1094915301.html

White House Holds CNN and Bloomberg 'by the Throat' Greenlighting Fakes About Russia, Source Says

White House Holds CNN and Bloomberg 'by the Throat' Greenlighting Fakes About Russia, Source Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Officials from the US administration "endorse" all the texts of articles on the websites of CNN and Bloomberg and agree on all the nuances... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-20T13:58+0000

2022-04-20T13:58+0000

2022-04-20T13:59+0000

russia

cnn

bloomberg

white house

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101738/52/1017385212_0:264:2816:1848_1920x0_80_0_0_534befd1a5fc64aa74cf84629d3b1fc9.jpg

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russophobia has become unprecedented and is already becoming the political ideology of a number of states.Russian President Vladimir Putin also stated that discrimination against everything connected with Russia was progressing in the West. According to him, the works of Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Dmitri Shostakovich, Sergei Rachmaninov disappear from posters, Russian writers and their books are banned.

white house

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, cnn, bloomberg, white house