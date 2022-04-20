https://sputniknews.com/20220420/white-house-holds-cnn-and-bloomberg-by-the-throat-pushing-fakes-about-russia-source-says-1094915301.html
White House Holds CNN and Bloomberg 'by the Throat' Greenlighting Fakes About Russia, Source Says
13:58 GMT 20.04.2022 (Updated: 13:59 GMT 20.04.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Officials from the US administration "endorse" all the texts of articles on the websites of CNN and Bloomberg and agree on all the nuances associated with the spread of anti-Russian fakes, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.
"The leadership of CNN and Bloomberg has been held by the throat by the White House. Now both of these US media outlets, and previously key elements of US neo-liberal propaganda, have completely merged with the administration. John Micklethwait, editor-in-chief of Bloomberg, has now become almost a staff member of the National Security Council", the source said.
"The texts of articles on the websites of CNN and Bloomberg are endorsed by White House officials, and this order has only become tougher after the start of the special operation in Ukraine. The timing of publications, style, accents — literally everything is coordinated. The ban on anti-Russian fakes has now been lifted 'from above,' and rabid Russophobia has become the main the specialisation of these 'respected representatives of the fourth power'", he added.
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russophobia has become unprecedented and is already becoming the political ideology of a number of states.
Russian President Vladimir Putin also stated that discrimination against everything connected with Russia was progressing in the West. According to him, the works of Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Dmitri Shostakovich, Sergei Rachmaninov disappear from posters, Russian writers and their books are banned.