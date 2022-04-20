https://sputniknews.com/20220420/war-halo-indias-middle-path-title-42-chiles-constitution-1094899055.html

War Halo, India’s Middle Path, Title 42, Chile’s Constitution

Former MSNBC analyst Malcolm Nance joins the fight in Ukraine, taking cosplay to a new level, and a new report debunks “defunded police.” 20.04.2022, Sputnik International

Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by George Szamuely, a columnist and senior research fellow at the Global Policy Institute to talk about the fight in the Donbass, the “war halo” forming around US arms makers, and what impact all those American weapons are actually having.Journalist Ankita Mukopadhyay discusses India’s economic and political motivations to chart an independent course, why developing economies are turning to China in hard times rather than the World Bank or the IMF, and why India and the WHO are at odds over the country’s covid toll.Maru Mora Villalpando, founder of La Resistencia, community organizer, and immigrant activist, discusses the record number of arrests of migrants at the US southern border, why some Democrats are objecting to ending Title 42 restrictions, and the Biden administration’s efforts to increase cooperation between local law enforcement and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), rather than end it.Journalist and political analyst Denis Rogyatuk discusses the progress in Chile’s constitutional convention, what abolishing Chile’s Senate would mean, the role of Chile’s history in the formation of its new constitution, and the role mining rights will play in any new political formation.The Misfits also talked about how much money US billionaires have made in the past two years, the abrupt way some airlines ended their mask mandates, and QAnon’s long tendrils.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

