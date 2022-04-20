International
UN to Vote on Changing Security Council Veto Powers as Early as April 26, Source Claims
UN to Vote on Changing Security Council Veto Powers as Early as April 26, Source Claims
19:39 GMT 20.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / MANUEL ELIASThis handout photo released by the UN shows Ivan Duque Marquez (third from left), President of the Republic of Colombia, arrives at the Security Council meeting on the situation in Colombia, in New York on April 12, 2022.
This handout photo released by the UN shows Ivan Duque Marquez (third from left), President of the Republic of Colombia, arrives at the Security Council meeting on the situation in Colombia, in New York on April 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / MANUEL ELIAS
