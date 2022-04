https://sputniknews.com/20220420/explosion-hits-bus-in-turkeys-bursa-leaving-one-dead-several-injured-reports-suggest-1094902647.html

Explosion Hits Bus in Turkey's Bursa Leaving One Dead, Several Injured, Reports Suggest

ANKARA (Sputnik) - An explosion occurred on a bus in Turkey’s northwestern province of Bursa, one person was killed and several injured, media reported on... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International

The explosion hit a bus carrying prison guards at around 07:30 local time (04:30 GMT), according to the Hürriyet newspaper. The cause is yet to be established.According to the prison staff's first statement, a version of a terrorist attack is being considered. The investigation is underway.

