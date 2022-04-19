https://sputniknews.com/20220419/weapons-on-wheels-whats-behind-unique-us-psychological-phenomenon-fuelling-road-rage-crisis-1094888989.html

'Weapons on Wheels': What's Behind Unique US Psychological Phenomenon Fuelling Road Rage Crisis?

In a gloomy analysis from Everytown for Gun Safety, 2021 has become the worst year on record in the United States when it comes to road-rage shootings, with... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

While road rage incidents are a public problem in many countries across the world, there is one factor that makes such incidents even more dangerous in the United States — the presence of guns in the vehicles.The issue of gun possession potentially fuelling aggression (not only when it comes to driving) has been examined in several studies, starting from a 1967 study that found that students tended to act more aggressively when put in a room with guns.In 2017, another study found that the presence of guns in vehicles prompts more aggression in drivers - something that was dubbed as a "weapons on wheels effect". The scientists believe that guns trigger a stimulus responsible for aggression in those who are already prone to destructive actions.But even when no guns are involved, road rage can put lives at risk, with excessive aggression in response to moves like tailgating or horn honking potentially resulting in car accidents or violence.According to Safe Motorist, some 66 per cent of car accidents are caused by aggressive driving, with 37 per cent of the aggressive driving incidents involving a firearm. Among those who are most likely to exhibit road rage are males under the age of 19. The website also offers the chilling finding that 2 per cent of drivers admitted to attempting to run an aggressor off the road.In order to tackle road rage, especially if you feel that you may be the one exhibiting it, one must understand the way of thinking of aggressive drivers, according to Tara Galovski, a co-author of “Road Rage: Assessment and Treatment of the Angry, Aggressive Driver.”The year 2021 marked a grim milestone in the US, with Everytown for Gun Safety estimating that gun homicides and non-suicide-related shootings took approximately 20,700 lives — a 6 per cent increase on 2020.

