https://sputniknews.com/20220419/uttar-pradesh-police-arrest-7-over-viral-video-of-dalit-teen-being-assaulted-forced-to-lick-feet-1094879472.html

Uttar Pradesh Police Arrest 7 Over Viral Video of Dalit Teen Being Assaulted, Forced to Lick Feet

Uttar Pradesh Police Arrest 7 Over Viral Video of Dalit Teen Being Assaulted, Forced to Lick Feet

In India, caste-based crimes are punishable under a law protecting the rights of Dalits -- the "untouchables" or the "oppressed class". Despite that, according... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-19T10:03+0000

2022-04-19T10:03+0000

2022-04-19T10:03+0000

india

india

caste

uttar pradesh

dalit

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094882889_0:44:1256:751_1920x0_80_0_0_b5a04604b64f0438d5177c69fabb769d.jpg

Seven people have been arrested in Raebareli District of India's Uttar Pradesh state in a caste-based violence case in which the accused allegedly forced a Dalit teenager to lick the feet of an upper caste man.In a video that went viral on social media on Monday, the boy victim can be seen doing sit-ups and then licking the feet of the accused, who is sitting on a motorbike.The video shows others accompanying the accused, who kept laughing. One of them is heard, in the background, asking the victim, "Will you make such a mistake again?"According to local media reports, the victim, 15, lives with his widowed mother in the same village. She worked in the fields belonging to some of the accused, and her son -- the victim -- had been asking them for money for the said work. When the upper caste men refused to pay back the dues, however, the aggrieved victim approached the police; afterwards he was assaulted.The incident reportedly took place on 10 April, and the complaint was submitted by victim on this Monday, 18 April. Subsequently, police arrested the seven accused on Tuesday.

india

uttar pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

india, india, caste, uttar pradesh, dalit