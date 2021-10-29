https://sputniknews.com/20211029/indian-police-launch-probe-after-tamil-nadu-villager-refused-a-haircut-for-being-dalit-1090299891.html

Indian Police Launch Probe After Tamil Nadu Villager Refused a Haircut for Being Dalit

Indian Police Launch Probe After Tamil Nadu Villager Refused a Haircut for Being Dalit

As per the 2020 National Crime Records Bureau data, crime against Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) saw a spike of 9.4 percent and 9.3 percent... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-29T05:43+0000

2021-10-29T05:43+0000

2021-10-29T05:43+0000

tamil nadu

india

dalit

india

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/1b/1089467002_0:200:1920:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_7537de31cd17d67c59fc1bd61182f1a7.jpg

A villager in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu was abused and denied a haircut for being a Dalit - the lowest level of India's traditional Hindu caste hierarchy.The barber, salon owner and others also allegedly used casteist slurs against 26-year-old Poovarasan, the news site India Today reported on Friday.Poovarasan had visited a salon in Salem District's Thalaivasal Village for a haircut. There, the salon's owner, and the barber refused to give him a haircut, alleging that he is from the untouchable community. They denied him permission to enter the salon as well.The state police have booked the barber and the other accused under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Act, an act to prevent atrocities and hate crimes against the community.

tamil nadu

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

tamil nadu, india, dalit, india