Indian Police Launch Probe After Tamil Nadu Villager Refused a Haircut for Being Dalit

A villager in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu was abused and denied a haircut for being a Dalit - the lowest level of India's traditional Hindu caste hierarchy.The barber, salon owner and others also allegedly used casteist slurs against 26-year-old Poovarasan, the news site India Today reported on Friday.Poovarasan had visited a salon in Salem District's Thalaivasal Village for a haircut. There, the salon's owner, and the barber refused to give him a haircut, alleging that he is from the untouchable community. They denied him permission to enter the salon as well.The state police have booked the barber and the other accused under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes Act, an act to prevent atrocities and hate crimes against the community.
As per the 2020 National Crime Records Bureau data, crime against Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) saw a spike of 9.4 percent and 9.3 percent in 2020 compared to 2019 respectively.
