International
https://sputniknews.com/20220419/japan-to-participate-in-video-call-with-us-other-allies-to-discuss-ukraine-1094877971.html
Japan to Participate in Video Call With US, Other 'Allies' to Discuss Ukraine
Japan to Participate in Video Call With US, Other 'Allies' to Discuss Ukraine
TOKYO (Sputnik) - On Monday, the White House said that Biden will "convene a secure video call with allies and partners to discuss our continued support for... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-19T06:22+0000
2022-04-19T06:22+0000
japan
us
ukraine
russia
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094877920_0:165:3055:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_a5f1fb8966d9ffc209aab92952035898.jpg
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will take part in a secure video call with US President Joe Biden and other leaders, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday."Participation of Prime Minister Kishida in this conversation is planned. We intend to express our firm position on the situation in Ukraine," Matsuno said at a press conference.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.Japan has sanctioned 499 Russian individuals, including top-level officials and businesspersons, nine banks and about 40 organizations. Moreover, 130 Russian entities were banned from exports of semiconductors, lasers, software, jet engines and oil refinery equipment. Japan has also banned the exports of luxury goods to Russia.
japan
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094877920_162:0:2893:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_882985e2f28515ae240131d3df83fd7f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japan, us, ukraine, russia, joe biden

Japan to Participate in Video Call With US, Other 'Allies' to Discuss Ukraine

06:22 GMT 19.04.2022
© AP Photo / Henry NichollsJapan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, U.S. President Joe Biden, second left and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, foreground right, speak with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, background left European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, background second right and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, prior to posing for a G7 leaders' group photo, during a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, U.S. President Joe Biden, second left and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, foreground right, speak with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, background left European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, background second right and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, prior to posing for a G7 leaders' group photo, during a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2022
© AP Photo / Henry Nicholls
Subscribe
US
India
Global
TOKYO (Sputnik) - On Monday, the White House said that Biden will "convene a secure video call with allies and partners to discuss our continued support for Ukraine and efforts to hold Russia accountable." The video call will start at 13:45 GMT on Tuesday.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will take part in a secure video call with US President Joe Biden and other leaders, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday.
"Participation of Prime Minister Kishida in this conversation is planned. We intend to express our firm position on the situation in Ukraine," Matsuno said at a press conference.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.
In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.
Japan has sanctioned 499 Russian individuals, including top-level officials and businesspersons, nine banks and about 40 organizations. Moreover, 130 Russian entities were banned from exports of semiconductors, lasers, software, jet engines and oil refinery equipment. Japan has also banned the exports of luxury goods to Russia.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала