https://sputniknews.com/20220419/japan-to-participate-in-video-call-with-us-other-allies-to-discuss-ukraine-1094877971.html

Japan to Participate in Video Call With US, Other 'Allies' to Discuss Ukraine

Japan to Participate in Video Call With US, Other 'Allies' to Discuss Ukraine

TOKYO (Sputnik) - On Monday, the White House said that Biden will "convene a secure video call with allies and partners to discuss our continued support for... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-19T06:22+0000

2022-04-19T06:22+0000

2022-04-19T06:22+0000

japan

us

ukraine

russia

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094877920_0:165:3055:1883_1920x0_80_0_0_a5f1fb8966d9ffc209aab92952035898.jpg

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will take part in a secure video call with US President Joe Biden and other leaders, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan Hirokazu Matsuno said on Tuesday."Participation of Prime Minister Kishida in this conversation is planned. We intend to express our firm position on the situation in Ukraine," Matsuno said at a press conference.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.Japan has sanctioned 499 Russian individuals, including top-level officials and businesspersons, nine banks and about 40 organizations. Moreover, 130 Russian entities were banned from exports of semiconductors, lasers, software, jet engines and oil refinery equipment. Japan has also banned the exports of luxury goods to Russia.

japan

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

japan, us, ukraine, russia, joe biden