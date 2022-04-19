https://sputniknews.com/20220419/indian-finance-minister-cites-terror-funding-money-laundering-as-biggest-risk-of-cryptocurrency-1094880500.html

Indian Finance Minister Cites Terror Funding, Money Laundering as Biggest Risk of Cryptocurrency

Indian Finance Minister Cites Terror Funding, Money Laundering as Biggest Risk of Cryptocurrency

Presenting the annual budget on 1 February, the Indian Finance Minister announced a flat 30 percent tax on income from cryptocurrency. She also proposed that... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-19T11:02+0000

2022-04-19T11:02+0000

2022-04-19T11:02+0000

india

india

nirmala sitharaman

international monetary fund

international monetary fund

cryptocurrency

cryptocurrency markets

g20

g20

g20

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106153/24/1061532418_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_fd650e9e414d72fbda6ab7dcecfeed12.jpg

The biggest risk of cryptocurrency could be money laundering and its use for terror funding amid the pioneering fintech revolution, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has saidSitharaman made her comments while addressing a seminar during the ongoing spring meeting of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the US on Monday.Stressing the increased digital adoption rate in the country during the pandemic, she highlighted India’s performance in the digital world and the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's federal government to build the digital infrastructure framework over the last decade.Asserting that the pandemic helped India in digital adoption, Sitharaman said: "If I use 2019 data, the digital adoption rate in India is about 85 per cent. But globally that same year it was only somewhere near 64 per cent.”Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Washington on Monday morning on an official visit for the spring meetings at the World Bank, the G20 Finance Ministers meeting, and the Central Bank Governor Meeting (FMCBG).Apart from her official engagements, the Indian Finance Minister will also attend an event at the Atlantic Council, a Washington DC-based think tank.

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, nirmala sitharaman, international monetary fund, international monetary fund, cryptocurrency, cryptocurrency markets, g20, g20, g20, financial action task force (fatf), world bank, world bank, economy, economy, economy, finance, finance ministry, finance minister, business, business, business