Canadian 'Freedom Convoy' Protest Leader Charged With Perjury, Obstruction of Justice
Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ Protest Leader Charged With Perjury, Obstruction of Justice
TORONTO (Sputnik) - A Canadian protest organizer against COVID-19 vaccine mandates has been charged with perjury and obstruction of justice following the... 19.04.2022, Sputnik International
On Tuesday, Pat King was charged with three counts of perjury and obstruction of justice following a testimony he gave last week, the details of which are being withheld from the public by a publication ban, the report said.In addition to the charges presented on Tuesday, King faces an additional ten charges for his involvement in the protest he helped organize earlier this year.In late February, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the previously unused Emergencies Act to quell weeks-long peaceful protests against vaccine mandates and the federal government, prompting widespread outrage and claims of government overreach.The wave of protests across Canada began in mid-January, with tens of thousands of truckers and other Canadians converging peacefully on Ottawa to seek the government to end the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The protest eventually united large swaths of Canadian society and evolved into a demonstration against the Trudeau government.Other protest organizers have also faced persecution from Canadian authorities, including Tamara Lich, who was released on bail only after the intervention of higher court and on the condition, she avoid use of social media platforms.
canada, truckers, justin trudeau, covid-19, vaccinations

Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ Protest Leader Charged With Perjury, Obstruction of Justice

22:22 GMT 19.04.2022
© AP Photo / Ted Shaffrey
The words Freedom Convoy 2022 are visible on a truck that is part of a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.04.2022
© AP Photo / Ted Shaffrey
TORONTO (Sputnik) - A Canadian protest organizer against COVID-19 vaccine mandates has been charged with perjury and obstruction of justice following the Trudeau government’s crackdown on the “Freedom Convoy,” The Canadian Press reported.
On Tuesday, Pat King was charged with three counts of perjury and obstruction of justice following a testimony he gave last week, the details of which are being withheld from the public by a publication ban, the report said.
In addition to the charges presented on Tuesday, King faces an additional ten charges for his involvement in the protest he helped organize earlier this year.
In late February, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the previously unused Emergencies Act to quell weeks-long peaceful protests against vaccine mandates and the federal government, prompting widespread outrage and claims of government overreach.
The wave of protests across Canada began in mid-January, with tens of thousands of truckers and other Canadians converging peacefully on Ottawa to seek the government to end the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The protest eventually united large swaths of Canadian society and evolved into a demonstration against the Trudeau government.
Other protest organizers have also faced persecution from Canadian authorities, including Tamara Lich, who was released on bail only after the intervention of higher court and on the condition, she avoid use of social media platforms.
