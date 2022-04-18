https://sputniknews.com/20220418/us-to-co-host-second-global-covid-19-summit-online-in-may---white-house-1094860904.html

US to Co-Host Second Global COVID-19 Summit Online in May - White House

US to Co-Host Second Global COVID-19 Summit Online in May - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) –The United States will co-host the second virtual global COVID-19 summit on 12 May with Belize, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal as the... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-18T13:20+0000

2022-04-18T13:20+0000

2022-04-18T13:20+0000

covid-19

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/11/1083641288_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1880ef0d5419940d17f8aec1edbe9693.jpg

The first global COVID-19 summit was held virtually by the United States on 22 September 2021.The co-hosts are calling on the international community to make additional commitments to fight the global pandemic, including solutions to vaccinate the world and improve health security, the statement read.The summit organizers plan to focus on joint efforts to provide more vaccines, deploy tests and treatments, especially for the highest-risk populations, and expand and protect the health workforce while minimizing disruptions to routine and essential health services.They also emphasized the need to enhance access to medical research and development; increase and diversify local and regional manufacturing; and generate sustainable financing for pandemic preparedness.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

covid-19, us