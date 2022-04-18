https://sputniknews.com/20220418/south-korea-us-start-online-military-drills-amid-norths-objections---military-1094847156.html
South Korea, US Start Online Military Drills Amid North's Objections
South Korea, US Start Online Military Drills Amid North's Objections
SEOUL (Sputnik) - South Korea and the United States started nine-day digital military drills on Monday amid objections from the North, the South Korean Joint... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-18T07:40+0000
2022-04-18T07:40+0000
2022-04-18T07:47+0000
world
south korea
us
drills
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107651/29/1076512945_0:152:3098:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_f16adc62ab63c3d198c1310c20b821b0.jpg
"The training this time will offer a chance to enhance the combined operational capabilities of South Korean and US troops and further solidify the allies' combined defence posture," the JCS said in a statement, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.The exercises will be held via a computer simulation, the statement added.On Sunday, North Korea criticized the preparations for the drills on its state-controlled news outlet Uriminzokkiri, saying that "invaders and provocateurs must pay" for their actions.On the same day, the JCS said that North Korea had launched two projectiles towards the Sea of Japan from the city of Hamhung on the peninsula's east coast. The maximum altitude reached 15.5 miles, and the flight range was estimated at 68 miles.The US-South Korean annual military exercises, usually held in March, were postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the presidential election in Seoul.
south korea
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107651/29/1076512945_185:0:2914:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b512ad6077a902842aa11e12068c1d1a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
world, south korea, us, drills
South Korea, US Start Online Military Drills Amid North's Objections
07:40 GMT 18.04.2022 (Updated: 07:47 GMT 18.04.2022)
SEOUL (Sputnik) - South Korea and the United States started nine-day digital military drills on Monday amid objections from the North, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
"The training this time will offer a chance to enhance the combined operational capabilities of South Korean and US troops and further solidify the allies' combined defence posture," the JCS said in a statement, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.
The exercises will be held via a computer simulation, the statement added.
On Sunday, North Korea criticized the preparations for the drills on its state-controlled news outlet Uriminzokkiri, saying that "invaders and provocateurs must pay" for their actions.
On the same day, the JCS said that North Korea had launched
two projectiles towards the Sea of Japan from the city of Hamhung on the peninsula's east coast. The maximum altitude reached 15.5 miles, and the flight range was estimated at 68 miles.
The US-South Korean annual military exercises, usually held in March, were postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the presidential election in Seoul.