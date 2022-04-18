South Korea, US Start Online Military Drills Amid North's Objections

International
07:40 GMT 18.04.2022 (Updated: 07:47 GMT 18.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Pablo Martinez MonsivaisMembers of the Honor Guard carry U.S. and South Korea flags after participating in the 2018 Security Consultative at the Pentagon, co-hosted by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and South Korea Minister of Defense Jeong Kyeong-doo, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018
Members of the Honor Guard carry U.S. and South Korea flags after participating in the 2018 Security Consultative at the Pentagon, co-hosted by Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and South Korea Minister of Defense Jeong Kyeong-doo, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2022
© AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
