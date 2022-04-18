Russian MoD Discloses Data With Documented Losses of Ukrainian Forces

International
LIVE: View of Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem Following Clashes Between Palestinians & Israeli Security Forces
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
The Russian Defence Ministry disclosed the true documented losses of the Ukrainian Army, the National Guard, and foreign mercenaries.The ministry said that the "real documented irreplaceable losses of the Ukrainian side amount to 23,367 people".The ministry has published data on the losses of the Ukrainian National Guard, obtained from real Ukrainian documents, as well as the losses of the Azov special purpose detachment as of 29 March.The documents, compiled in Ukrainian, indicate the surname, name, rank, date of birth, circumstances of death, and location of the body.Earlier, in an interview with CNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that some 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed and about 10,000 injured in the course of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.
russia, ukraine

08:34 GMT 18.04.2022 (Updated: 09:19 GMT 18.04.2022)
Tank of the Western Military District during the liberation of the village of Topolskoe, Kharkov region.
Tank of the Western Military District during the liberation of the village of Topolskoe, Kharkov region.
Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday that the Ukrainian troops have lost more than 23,300 people over the course of Russia's special operation in the country.
The Russian Defence Ministry disclosed the true documented losses of the Ukrainian Army, the National Guard, and foreign mercenaries.
The ministry said that the "real documented irreplaceable losses of the Ukrainian side amount to 23,367 people".
The ministry has published data on the losses of the Ukrainian National Guard, obtained from real Ukrainian documents, as well as the losses of the Azov special purpose detachment as of 29 March.
The documents, compiled in Ukrainian, indicate the surname, name, rank, date of birth, circumstances of death, and location of the body.
Earlier, in an interview with CNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that some 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed and about 10,000 injured in the course of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.
