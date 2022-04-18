https://sputniknews.com/20220418/russian-mod-discloses-data-with-documented-losses-of-ukrainian-forces-1094849020.html

Russian MoD Discloses Data With Documented Losses of Ukrainian Forces

Russian MoD Discloses Data With Documented Losses of Ukrainian Forces

Russian Defence Ministry said on Saturday that the Ukrainian troops have lost more than 23,300 people over the course of Russia's special operation in the... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-18T08:34+0000

2022-04-18T08:34+0000

2022-04-18T09:19+0000

russia

ukraine

situation in ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094850184_0:36:1794:1045_1920x0_80_0_0_6c05bf214ef45a747f5d4e697f5c0b71.jpg

The Russian Defence Ministry disclosed the true documented losses of the Ukrainian Army, the National Guard, and foreign mercenaries.The ministry said that the "real documented irreplaceable losses of the Ukrainian side amount to 23,367 people".The ministry has published data on the losses of the Ukrainian National Guard, obtained from real Ukrainian documents, as well as the losses of the Azov special purpose detachment as of 29 March.The documents, compiled in Ukrainian, indicate the surname, name, rank, date of birth, circumstances of death, and location of the body.Earlier, in an interview with CNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that some 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed and about 10,000 injured in the course of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, ukraine