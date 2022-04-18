https://sputniknews.com/20220418/russian-mod-discloses-data-with-documented-losses-of-ukrainian-forces-1094849020.html
Russian MoD Discloses Data With Documented Losses of Ukrainian Forces
08:34 GMT 18.04.2022 (Updated: 09:19 GMT 18.04.2022)
The Russian Defence Ministry disclosed the true documented losses of the Ukrainian Army, the National Guard, and foreign mercenaries.
The ministry said that the "real documented irreplaceable losses of the Ukrainian side amount to 23,367 people".
The ministry has published data on the losses of the Ukrainian National Guard, obtained from real Ukrainian documents, as well as the losses of the Azov special purpose detachment as of 29 March.
The documents, compiled in Ukrainian, indicate the surname, name, rank, date of birth, circumstances of death, and location of the body.
Earlier, in an interview with CNN, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that some 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed and about 10,000 injured in the course of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation
in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, the West rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.