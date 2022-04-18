https://sputniknews.com/20220418/russia-withstood-unprecedented-sanctions-pressure-from-west---putin-1094858060.html

Russia Has Withstood West's 'Economic Blitzkrieg' Attempt - Putin

The US and its allies have slapped a grand total of over 9,600 sanctions against Russian officials, the state, companies, tycoons and other entities in... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

Russia has successfully withstood unprecedented sanctions pressure from the West, President Vladimir Putin has said."The calculation was to quickly undermine the financial and economic situation in our country, to provoke panic in the markets, the collapse of the banking system, and a large-scale shortage of goods in stores," Putin said, speaking at a briefing on the economic situation on Monday.Meanwhile, the president said, ordinary Europeans and Americans have been made to suffer a deterioration in their living standards as a result of their leaders' shortsightedness.Putin asked the government to continue to expand its programme of emergency measures to deal with Western pressure, including by accelerating the switchover to foreign trade in rubles and the currencies of Russia's trade partners."The restrictions placed on Russia by unfriendly countries have undoubtedly affected the possibilities of our businesses. They have complicated the logistics of delivery in export and import, created obstacles for payment. It is necessary to assist entrepreneuers in solving these problems, including by speeding up the transition of foreign trade to settlements in rubles and the national currencies of countries which are reliable trade partners," he said.At the moment, the president said, the Russian economy has stabilized, and the ruble exchange rate has basically returned to the levels seen in early February, before Moscow and its Donbass allies kicked off their military operation in Ukraine.Russia achieved a Q1 2022 current account balance of payments of over $58 billion, "a historic maximum," Putin said.The Russian ruble collapsed in late February and early March against major foreign currencies, falling 30 percent against the US dollar and a similar amount against the euro. The move prompted a temporary halt in trading on the Moscow stock exchange, led the central bank to raise the interest rate to 20 percent, and prompted authorities to force companies to sell 80 percent of their foreign exchange reserves to stabilize the situation.The ruble began to bounce back after Putin's announcement on 23 March ordering payments for Russian gas to be made in rubles. The Kremlin has since asked the relevant ministries to expand the list of goods to be traded for using national currencies.

