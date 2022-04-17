https://sputniknews.com/20220417/cmon-hombre-bidens-approval-among-hispanics-scrapes-rock-bottom-poll-1094837613.html

C’mon Hombre! Biden’s Approval Among Hispanics Scrapes Rock Bottom: Poll

C’mon Hombre! Biden’s Approval Among Hispanics Scrapes Rock Bottom: Poll

The Democrat won 59 percent of the Hispanic vote in the 2020 election, with Donald Trump taking 38 percent among the same demographic. 17.04.2022, Sputnik International

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has dropped to just 26 percent among Hispanic voters, polling data by Quinnipiac has found.54 percent of Latinos told the pollster they disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president, with 20 percent finding it difficult to say.By contrast, 31 percent of white voters and 63 percent of black voters expressed approval of Biden’s performance, while 59 percent of the former and 25 percent of the latter disapproved, according to Quinnipiac.The pollster also found Biden scraping the bottom of the barrel of support among young people, with just 21 percent of voters aged 18-34 saying they approve of his performance, while 58 percent disapproved.Biden’s approval among Latinos is the lowest of any president since at least 1980, when Ronald Reagan won the election with 35 percent support among the demographic.Pew Research Center director of race and ethnicity research Mark Hugo Lopez said that the drop in support for Biden may negatively impact Democrats’ chances in the upcoming November midterms, and that some Latinos could either stay home or vote for Republicans and independents.Biden pollster John Anzalone said part of the problem for Democrats when it comes to Latinos is that they think that all the demographic cares about is immigration.“I think the myth that always needs to be broken among Latinos and African Americans is that I think that a lot of the time, there’s this narrative in DC among Democrats that you only talk to Latinos about immigration. Like, immigration is the 12th issue that they’re concerned about. Guess what? They’re concerned about the same things everyone else is concerned about. It’s always about the economy or inflation or healthcare or schools. Without a doubt, things like housing and crime tend to be higher among African Americans and Latinos, as well”, Anzalone said in a Politico podcast on Friday.The Quinnipiac poll found that Biden’s job performance approval among potential voters as a whole was just 33 percent, one percentage point below Trump’s just before he left office in January 2020. Since 1952, only Harry Truman and Richard Nixon suffered approval ratings below Biden’s at the time they left office, of 32 percent and 24 percent, respectively.Biden’s poll numbers have suffered from a raft of issues ranging from rampant inflation and skyrocketing home prices to record-high gasoline prices, the crisis at the southern border and the conflict in Ukraine. The White House has sought to deflect some of the blame on Russia, dubbing the gas price and consumer price index bump Vladimir “Putin’s Price Hike”. However, eagle-eyed media and pundits, including former Obama campaign strategist David Axelrod, have pointed out that inflation and energy began their ascent months before Russia kicked off its military operation in Ukraine in February.

