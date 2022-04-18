https://sputniknews.com/20220418/mass-rally-in-support-of-russia-takes-place-in-peru-1094859119.html

Mass Rally in Support of Russia Takes Place in Peru

Earlier, rallies in support of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine were held in a number of countries including Germany, India, Lebanon, Mongolia... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

Dozens of Peruvians held a rally in the centre of Lima in support of Russia, the Russian Embassy in Peru said on Telegram."On Sunday 17 April, a rally in support of Russia was held on San Martin Square, located in the centre of the country's capital. Videos were circulated on social networks in which dozens of people with Russian flags speak out in support of Russia's special operation in Ukraine," the Russian Embassy said.Since the start of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine, dozens of rallies in support of Russia have been organised in Cyprus, Germany, India, Lebanon, Mongolia and Serbia.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to "demilitarise and denazify" Ukraine. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia.

