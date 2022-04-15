https://sputniknews.com/20220415/mass-rally-in-support-of-russia-taking-place-in-serbian-capital---video--1094798680.html

Mass Rally in Support of Russia Taking Place in Serbian Capital - Video

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - A mass protest action "Not on my behalf" over Serbia's vote for Russia's suspension from the UN Human Rights Council began on Friday... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

Last week, the UN General Assembly suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council in a 93-24 vote, with 58 countries abstaining. The move deprived Moscow of the right to vote and to speak in the council. In response, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin said that Russia is ending its membership in the UN body.Hundreds of protesters with banners, Serbian and Russian flags gathered at the monument to Russian Emperor Nicholas II at around 17:00 GMT. The monument is located near the building of the election commission and across the road from the residence of the Serbian president. The protesters have blocked the main street, but the police are not interfering.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, including an assets freeze on Russian politicians and oligarchs.On 4 and 24 March, mass actions of patriotic organisations in support of Russia and against NATO took place in Serbia under the slogan "Serbs and Russians - brothers forever!".

