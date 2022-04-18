https://sputniknews.com/20220418/large-easter-bunny-startles-biden-as-he-takes-reporters-questions-1094870685.html

WATCH: Large Easter Bunny Startles Biden as He Takes Reporters' Questions

Did the Bunny came to save the day and rescue the US president from uncomfortable questions? Well, we can only guess. 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

President Joe Biden was left confused by a huge Easter bunny as he was responding to reporters' questions on the White House lawn on Sunday.Biden was reportedly commenting on Pakistan and Afghanistan when the Easter Bunny unexpectedly emerged behind the president, interrupting the exchange as "it" waved with a big paw in Biden's face.The POTUS appeared to be surprised and then walked away, according to the video shared online.Netizens rushed to comment on the footage, suggesting their own versions of the story."Plot twist: Putin is in the bunny costume," another one responded."When the easter bunny has to step in, you know we have problems," one user commented.Footage from another angle has also been posted online.

