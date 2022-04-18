International
LIVE: Russian Cosmonauts Conduct Spacewalk Outside ISS
https://sputniknews.com/20220418/large-easter-bunny-startles-biden-as-he-takes-reporters-questions-1094870685.html
WATCH: Large Easter Bunny Startles Biden as He Takes Reporters' Questions
WATCH: Large Easter Bunny Startles Biden as He Takes Reporters' Questions
Did the Bunny came to save the day and rescue the US president from uncomfortable questions? Well, we can only guess. 18.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-18T20:26+0000
2022-04-18T20:32+0000
joe biden
easter
us
bunny
rabbit
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094870919_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_7b8c8f0ac65e1999bdaf4f9df6df67f6.jpg
President Joe Biden was left confused by a huge Easter bunny as he was responding to reporters' questions on the White House lawn on Sunday.Biden was reportedly commenting on Pakistan and Afghanistan when the Easter Bunny unexpectedly emerged behind the president, interrupting the exchange as "it" waved with a big paw in Biden's face.The POTUS appeared to be surprised and then walked away, according to the video shared online.Netizens rushed to comment on the footage, suggesting their own versions of the story."Plot twist: Putin is in the bunny costume," another one responded."When the easter bunny has to step in, you know we have problems," one user commented.Footage from another angle has also been posted online.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/12/1094870919_67:0:2798:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c0ba75f666d208df86ad4a258dc4809a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, easter, us, bunny, rabbit

WATCH: Large Easter Bunny Startles Biden as He Takes Reporters' Questions

20:26 GMT 18.04.2022 (Updated: 20:32 GMT 18.04.2022)
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikPresident Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue Room balcony at the White House, Monday, April 18, 2022.
President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue Room balcony at the White House, Monday, April 18, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2022
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Did the Bunny came to save the day and rescue the US president from uncomfortable questions? Well, we can only guess.
President Joe Biden was left confused by a huge Easter bunny as he was responding to reporters' questions on the White House lawn on Sunday.
Biden was reportedly commenting on Pakistan and Afghanistan when the Easter Bunny unexpectedly emerged behind the president, interrupting the exchange as "it" waved with a big paw in Biden's face.
The POTUS appeared to be surprised and then walked away, according to the video shared online.
Netizens rushed to comment on the footage, suggesting their own versions of the story.

"The Easter bunny was running the show. He directed Biden to leave. [Biden's] security knew the bunny was no threat, he [didn't] even bat [an] eye. And then Biden walked away immediately. Did anyone else see that?" one user tweeted.

"Plot twist: Putin is in the bunny costume," another one responded.
"When the easter bunny has to step in, you know we have problems," one user commented.
Footage from another angle has also been posted online.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала