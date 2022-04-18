WATCH: Large Easter Bunny Startles Biden as He Takes Reporters' Questions
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikPresident Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue Room balcony at the White House, Monday, April 18, 2022.
Did the Bunny came to save the day and rescue the US president from uncomfortable questions? Well, we can only guess.
President Joe Biden was left confused by a huge Easter bunny as he was responding to reporters' questions on the White House lawn on Sunday.
Biden was reportedly commenting on Pakistan and Afghanistan when the Easter Bunny unexpectedly emerged behind the president, interrupting the exchange as "it" waved with a big paw in Biden's face.
The POTUS appeared to be surprised and then walked away, according to the video shared online.
Joe Biden was quickly shuffled away from reporters by the Easter Bunny after he started talking about Afghanistan and Pakistan at the White House #EasterEggRoll.
Netizens rushed to comment on the footage, suggesting their own versions of the story.
"The Easter bunny was running the show. He directed Biden to leave. [Biden's] security knew the bunny was no threat, he [didn't] even bat [an] eye. And then Biden walked away immediately. Did anyone else see that?" one user tweeted.
"Plot twist: Putin is in the bunny costume," another one responded.

"When the easter bunny has to step in, you know we have problems," one user commented.
Footage from another angle has also been posted online.
Why is the Easter Bunny directing the President of the United States