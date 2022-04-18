https://sputniknews.com/20220418/gotabaya-rajapaksa-omits-family-members-from-new-sri-lankan-cabinet-amid-unremitting-public-outrage-1094847339.html

Gotabaya Rajapaksa Omits Family Members From New Sri Lankan Cabinet Amid Unremitting Public Outrage

Gotabaya Rajapaksa Omits Family Members From New Sri Lankan Cabinet Amid Unremitting Public Outrage

Thousands of people have been out on the streets for weeks against Sri Lanka’s president and his family members as the island nation has witnessed the largest... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-18T10:16+0000

2022-04-18T10:16+0000

2022-04-18T10:16+0000

sri lanka

imf loan

international monetary fund

default

china

india

economic crisis

gotabaya rajapaksa

mahinda rajapaksa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/05/1094499444_0:47:3161:1825_1920x0_80_0_0_1a2fcb878aff091e951abe1d70db37ea.jpg

On Monday, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa appointed a 17-member Cabinet even as civilian protests demanding his resignation further strengthened. Despite days of negotiation, opposition parties have not joined the government, rejecting a call made by Rajapaksa after the resignation of his Cabinet en masse, except for Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, on 3 April.Gotabaya, once known as "The Terminator", the most feared man in Sri Lankan politics due to his ruthless policy against Tamil insurgents, has now omitted his family members, such as Namal Rajapaksa, Chamal Rajapaksa, Basil Rajapaksa, and Shasheendra Rajapaksa from the new Cabinet.Vocal supporters of Gotabaya, such as Mahindananda Aluthgamage and Rohitha Abeygunawardena, among others, are not included in the Cabinet.Addressing the newly appointed ministers, the president requested that they not use their privileges/facilities as ministers. He also urged Cabinet members to take this as an opportunity to make "systemic change" to meet demands of the protesters.Meanwhile, a Sri Lankan government delegation headed by Finance Minister Ali Sabry will meet the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington on Monday to discuss the re-restructuring of Sri Lankan debt and a possible bailout.Sabry said the country needs between $3 and $4 billion to overcome the economic crisis. He will also meet the Indian delegation led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is also in Washington to take part in IMF and World Bank meetings.India is expected to announce a separate loan for the beleaguered country that had to meet $7 billion in debt payments this year.The Indian Ocean island announced a $51 billion debt default, its first since 1948, on 12 April.Sri Lanka's population of 22 million faces power cuts, as well as severe fuel and other essential commodity shortages.

sri lanka

china

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

sri lanka, imf loan, international monetary fund, default, china, india, economic crisis, gotabaya rajapaksa, mahinda rajapaksa