Sri Lankan President to Meet With Rebel Lawmakers for Talks on Interim Cabinet

Maithripala Sirisena, the leader of the Freedom Party that withdrew its support of Rajapaksa, said the meeting was set for 7 p.m. local time (13:30 GMT), according to the Ada Derana daily.Dozens of lawmakers from Rajapaksa’s coalition chose to sit in parliament as independents after accusing him of economic mismanagement, effectively stripping the government of majority support.Sirisena said the rebels wanted Rajapaksa to put a unity government in place for the duration of the transitional period and curtail his executive powers in order to deal with the crisis.Sri Lanka plunged into chaos after a lack of essential items and rolling power cuts caused nationwide protests. The country relies on tourists for foreign currency to import food and fuel and months of pandemic restrictions have starved it of money.

