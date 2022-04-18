https://sputniknews.com/20220418/fda-investigating-food-poisoning-reports-linked-to-lucky-charms-cereal-1094870532.html

FDA Investigating Food Poisoning Reports Linked to Lucky Charms Cereal

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched a probe of General Mills after receiving more than 100 reports since January 1 of consumers getting sick... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

The popular sugary oats-and-marshmallows cereal with an Irish theme has been blamed for dozens of cases of nausea, vomiting and diarrhea in recent months, and now the top US public health regulator is looking into the reports.However, according to reports, the FDA is looking into just 100 reports of Lucky Charms-related illness, but the popular website for self-reporting suspected foodborne illness instances, iwaspoisoned.com, has recorded vastly more, saying on April 14 it had recorded more than 3,000 cases of people getting sick from eating Lucky Charms across all 50 US states.The iwaspoisoned.com reports take the form of personal testimonials, many of which describe stomach-rending experiences they believe were caused by eating Lucky Charms. Presumably, the FDA’s methodology is a little more scientific.The cereal is made by General Mills, one of the world’s largest food production corporations, which manufactures Lucky Charms at a factory in Buffalo, New York.Lucky Charms has long been maligned by health advocates as one of the unhealthiest breakfast cereals to appear on supermarket shelves thanks to its high sugar content and use of artificial flavors. Despite attempts to shed the sugar and fake flavors and improve their image, a substantially different product has so far failed to get past product quality managers.

