Consortium That Seeks to Buy Chelsea FC Includes Billionaire Santo Domingo - Media

Consortium That Seeks to Buy Chelsea FC Includes Billionaire Santo Domingo - Media

Other members of the consortium in question reportedly include Indian-born businessman Vivek Ranadive and the US-based private equity billionaires Josh Harris

An investor group that was assembled by former Liverpool FC and British Airways chairman Sir Martin Broughton and which seeks to secure ownership of Chelsea FC, counts Colombian-American billionaire and philanthropist Alejandro Santo Domingo, Sky News reports.According to the media outlet, insiders claim that Santo Domingo, who sits on the board of the Budweiser-owner ABInBev and whose net worth is estimated at over $2.5 billion, would become a minority shareholder in the football club if the group’s bid for Chelsea results in a success.Other members of this consortium include Indian-born businessman Vivek Ranadive and the US-based private equity billionaires Josh Harris and Dave Blitzer.The media outlet points out, however, that a spokesman for the consortium declined to provide comment on Santo Domingo’s involvement.Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who bought Chelsea FC back in 2003, announced on 26 February that he would hand over the "stewardship and care" of club to its charitable foundation trustees, and said he would sell Chelsea.Abramovich’s announcement came mere days after the launch of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, which was followed by a number of countries, including the United Kingdom, imposing sanctions against Russia and a number Russian businessmen, including Abramovich himself.

