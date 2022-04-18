https://sputniknews.com/20220418/consortium-that-seeks-to-buy-chelsea-fc-includes-billionaire-santo-domingo---media-1094869295.html
An investor group that was assembled by former Liverpool FC and British Airways chairman Sir Martin Broughton and which seeks to secure ownership of Chelsea FC, counts Colombian-American billionaire and philanthropist Alejandro Santo Domingo, Sky News reports.

According to the media outlet, insiders claim that Santo Domingo, who sits on the board of the Budweiser-owner ABInBev and whose net worth is estimated at over $2.5 billion, would become a minority shareholder in the football club if the group's bid for Chelsea results in a success.

Other members of this consortium include Indian-born businessman Vivek Ranadive and the US-based private equity billionaires Josh Harris and Dave Blitzer.

The media outlet points out, however, that a spokesman for the consortium declined to provide comment on Santo Domingo's involvement.

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who bought Chelsea FC back in 2003, announced on 26 February that he would hand over the "stewardship and care" of club to its charitable foundation trustees, and said he would sell Chelsea.

Abramovich's announcement came mere days after the launch of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, which was followed by a number of countries, including the United Kingdom, imposing sanctions against Russia and a number Russian businessmen, including Abramovich himself.
An investor group that was assembled by former Liverpool FC and British Airways chairman Sir Martin Broughton and which seeks to secure ownership of Chelsea FC, counts Colombian-American billionaire and philanthropist Alejandro Santo Domingo, Sky News reports.
According to the media outlet, insiders claim that Santo Domingo, who sits on the board of the Budweiser-owner ABInBev and whose net worth is estimated at over $2.5 billion, would become a minority shareholder in the football club if the group’s bid for Chelsea results in a success.
Other members of this consortium include Indian-born businessman Vivek Ranadive and the US-based private equity billionaires Josh Harris and Dave Blitzer.
The bid led by Sir Martin is reportedly being advised by investment banker Michael Klein, and enjoys support from sports advisory and financing partnership Evolution Media Capital and global talent management agency Creative Artists Agency.
The media outlet points out, however, that a spokesman for the consortium declined to provide comment on Santo Domingo’s involvement.
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who bought Chelsea FC back in 2003, announced on 26 February that he would hand over the "stewardship and care" of club to its charitable foundation trustees, and said he would sell Chelsea.
Abramovich’s announcement came mere days after the launch of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, which was followed by a number of countries, including the United Kingdom, imposing sanctions against Russia and a number Russian businessmen, including Abramovich himself.