Raine Group Bank Sets April 11 Deadline for Final Bids in Chelsea FC Sale, Reports Say
Raine Group Bank Sets April 11 Deadline for Final Bids in Chelsea FC Sale, Reports Say
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Raine Group, a merchant bank overseeing the sale of English football club Chelsea owned by Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, has... 27.03.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Raine Group, a merchant bank overseeing the sale of English football club Chelsea owned by Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, has notified bidders that final offers must be made no later than April 11, UK broadcaster Sky Sports reported on Sunday, citing sources.
On 26 February, Abramovich stated that he would hand over the "stewardship and care" of Chelsea FC to its charitable foundation trustees, and said he would sell the club.
The UK government must now approve a license for the sale of the football club
, but it will not allow Abramovich to receive any income.
According to the broadcaster, the list of contenders
include Chicago Cubs owners Ricketts family, Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boeli, businessman Martin Broughton and Atalanta co-owner Steven Paluca. British businessman Nick Candy also hopes to take part in the process.
The potential new owner is expected to get permission from the UK government to take over the club by the end of April.
On March 10, London imposed sanctions on Russian businessmen due to Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Gazprom head Alexey Miller, VTB Chairman Andrey Kostin, Transneft President Nikolai Tokarev and Dmitri Lebedev, the chairman of the board of directors of Rossiya Bank are among the sanctioned ones
.