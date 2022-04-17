https://sputniknews.com/20220417/world-war-ii-era-uss-the-sullivans-partially-sinks-in-buffalo-1094828167.html

World War II-Era USS The Sullivans Partially Sinks in Buffalo

On Thursday, the USS The Sullivan, a decommissioned Navy warship exhibited at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, began listing to its... 17.04.2022, Sputnik International

The USS The Sullivan took on upward of three million gallons of water as it began sinking, according to Fox News, citing an official. Crew are pumping water out of the ship, trying to maintain its buoyancy and integrity.According to reports, the ship has a hole on the right side of the hull.The USS The Sullivans is a US Navy Fletcher-class destroyer. Named after the Sullivan brothers, who died in the Battle of Guadalcanal. The ship was laid down on 10 October 1942, launched on 4 April 1943, and has been in service since 23 December 1943. Later, it was decommissioned in 1965, after which it was listed in the reserve.

