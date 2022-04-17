World War II-Era USS The Sullivans Partially Sinks in Buffalo
© AFP 2022 / DREW ANGERERMembers of the U.S. Navy walk aboard the USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) as it sits docked in New York Harbor
On Thursday, the USS The Sullivan, a decommissioned Navy warship exhibited at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, began listing to its starboard side.
The USS The Sullivan took on upward of three million gallons of water as it began sinking, according to Fox News, citing an official. Crew are pumping water out of the ship, trying to maintain its buoyancy and integrity.
"We were just at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park yesterday honoring veterans and join the community in being shocked and sickened to see The Sullivans taking on water to this extent today. We are in communication with the City of Buffalo and the Naval Park. We thank the United States Coast Guard Station Buffalo and local emergency personnel and the Naval Park team for all they are doing to save The Sullivans", Rep. Brian Higgins of New York said, as quoted by Fox News.
According to reports, the ship has a hole on the right side of the hull.
The USS The Sullivans, - docked in Buffalo, NY - which has been taking on water for years, is sinking. The ship was decommissioned in 1965— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) April 14, 2022
pic.twitter.com/QAlWHLMqvo
The USS The Sullivans is a US Navy Fletcher-class destroyer. Named after the Sullivan brothers, who died in the Battle of Guadalcanal. The ship was laid down on 10 October 1942, launched on 4 April 1943, and has been in service since 23 December 1943. Later, it was decommissioned in 1965, after which it was listed in the reserve.