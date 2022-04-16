International
US Trying to Make Latin America Join Russia Sanctions Via Threats, Russian Ambassador Says
world, russia, sanctions

04:22 GMT 16.04.2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is trying to make Latin American nations join the anti-Russian sanctions via threats, ignoring the related risks to the region, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.
After the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said that the US was expecting the Latin American nations to respect the sanctions against the Russian financial bodies and state-linked companies.
"The irritation is seen to be growing in the US Department of State over the independent position of the Latin American nations, which refuse to join the sanctions 'crusade' against Russia and have an own vision of the Ukrainian crisis. The aim of such statements is clear: to intimidate its partners via secondary restrictions for non-compliance with the anti-Russian campaign," Antonov wrote on the embassy's Telegram page.
According to the ambassador, the US is not concerned over the clear damage of the anti-Russian sanctions for the development of the Latin American nations, their food security and social stability.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, including an asset freeze on Russian politicians and oligarchs.
