US Trying to Make Latin America Join Russia Sanctions Via Threats, Russian Ambassador Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is trying to make Latin American nations join the anti-Russian sanctions via threats, ignoring the related risks to... 16.04.2022, Sputnik International

After the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, US Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said that the US was expecting the Latin American nations to respect the sanctions against the Russian financial bodies and state-linked companies.According to the ambassador, the US is not concerned over the clear damage of the anti-Russian sanctions for the development of the Latin American nations, their food security and social stability.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, including an asset freeze on Russian politicians and oligarchs.

