Russia Warns the US, PG&E Settles, Pakistan Roils, Biden Tanks

Kentucky passes a vile new abortion ban, Russia formally warns the US against arming Ukraine, and Germany’s loyalties are questioned. 16.04.2022, Sputnik International

Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte are joined by Tina Landis, environmental and social activist and the author of the book “Climate Solutions Beyond Capitalism,” to talk about Pacific Gas and Electric reign of destruction in California, the pitiful settlement it just arrived at for the Dixie and Kincade fires, and what fires have done to life in California.Marya Mirza, a freelance journalist and a researcher focusing on Pakistan and Turkey, discusses the ongoing political crisis in Pakistan, how Pakistan intends to work with the Taliban* government in Afghanistan, the gulf between the developing world and the US and Europe on Russia, and whether there is reason to hope for more negotiations over Kashmir and perhaps more relaxed relationships with India.Ali Al Ahmed, a writer and expert on Saudi political affairs, discussed his allegations that the kingdom manipulates Twitter to crush dissent, and the opportunities the Biden administration missed to adjust its relationship with Riyadh.John and Misfits producer Rae Valencia talked about some key Senate races, Joe Biden’s terrible polling numbers, progressives missing a labor moment, and more.The Misfits also talked about the CIA director’s thoughts on nuclear war and the US future relationship with China, and squeezed in some news of the weird to end the week.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.*The Taliban is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities.

