Moscow to Respond to North Macedonian Expulsion of Russian Diplomats, Foreign Ministry Says
Moscow to Respond to North Macedonian Expulsion of Russian Diplomats, Foreign Ministry Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia considers the expulsion of its diplomats from North Macedonia unjustified and will react accordingly, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
north macedonia
russia
diplomats
Six diplomats of the Russian embassy in North Macedonia were declared personae non gratae on Friday.She concluded the statement by saying that "a reaction will follow."Mass expulsion of Russian diplomats from European countries has continued for the past two weeks. Russia has responded reciprocally only in some of the cases.
north macedonia, russia, diplomats

Moscow to Respond to North Macedonian Expulsion of Russian Diplomats, Foreign Ministry Says

15:06 GMT 16.04.2022 (Updated: 15:07 GMT 16.04.2022)
© AFP 2022 / YURI KADOBNOV
A man walks in front of a tower of the Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry building in central Moscow on September 10, 2020.
A man walks in front of a tower of the Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry building in central Moscow on September 10, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / YURI KADOBNOV
