Moscow to Respond to North Macedonian Expulsion of Russian Diplomats, Foreign Ministry Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia considers the expulsion of its diplomats from North Macedonia unjustified and will react accordingly, Russian Foreign Ministry...

Six diplomats of the Russian embassy in North Macedonia were declared personae non gratae on Friday.She concluded the statement by saying that "a reaction will follow."Mass expulsion of Russian diplomats from European countries has continued for the past two weeks. Russia has responded reciprocally only in some of the cases.

