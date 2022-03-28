Russia Expels Three Slovak Diplomats in Tit-for-Tat Step
11:33 GMT 28.03.2022 (Updated: 12:11 GMT 28.03.2022)
© AFP 2022 / DIMITAR DILKOFF
According to North Macedonian news agency MIA, the Russian ambassador received a diplomatic note on the step earlier today.
"On 28 March, ambassador of the Slovak Republic to the Russian Federation L. Regak was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was informed that the Russian side decided to declare three diplomats of the Embassy of Slovakia in Moscow persona non grata as a response to the expulsion of three employees of the Russian Embassy in Slovakia in March”, an official statement said.
They have been ordered to leave Russia within 72 hours.
The Slovak authorities decided to expel Russian diplomats earlier this month, claiming that the actions of the said diplomats were "incompatible with the Vienna Convention". However, Bratislava did not specify which part of the convention they had breached. Moscow slammed the step, saying it is another part of the anti-Russian campaign in Europe.
Earlier in the day, North Macedonia also declared several Russian diplomats persona non grata.
"Russian Ambassador to North Macedonia Sergei Bazdnikin was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday to receive a diplomatic note in which five employees of the Russian Embassy are listed as persona non grata", the news agency reported.
The step was announced by Skopje just about a week after 10 Russian diplomats were declared persona non grata in neighbouring Bulgaria.