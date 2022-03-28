https://sputniknews.com/20220328/north-macedonia-declares-five-russian-diplomats-persona-non-grata-1094259975.html

Russia Expels Three Slovak Diplomats in Tit-for-Tat Step

According to North Macedonian news agency MIA, the Russian ambassador received a diplomatic note on the step earlier today. 28.03.2022, Sputnik International

They have been ordered to leave Russia within 72 hours.The Slovak authorities decided to expel Russian diplomats earlier this month, claiming that the actions of the said diplomats were "incompatible with the Vienna Convention". However, Bratislava did not specify which part of the convention they had breached. Moscow slammed the step, saying it is another part of the anti-Russian campaign in Europe.Earlier in the day, North Macedonia also declared several Russian diplomats persona non grata.The step was announced by Skopje just about a week after 10 Russian diplomats were declared persona non grata in neighbouring Bulgaria.

