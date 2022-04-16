International
LIVE: Parisians Rally Against Macron and Le Pen Ahead of Presidential Election Runoff
https://sputniknews.com/20220416/italian-police-identify-3-suspects-behind-online-threats-against-foreign-minister-1094816741.html
Italian Police Identify 3 Suspects Behind Online Threats Against Foreign Minister
Italian Police Identify 3 Suspects Behind Online Threats Against Foreign Minister
ROME (Sputnik) - Three people believed to be behind the threats addressed to Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio over his position on Russia's special... 16.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-16T13:47+0000
2022-04-16T13:48+0000
italy
russia
ukraine
threat
luigi di maio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/10/1094816716_0:142:3137:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_b64fb532ad6083450a2e73d6fc104d21.jpg
The three suspects have been identified in a police operation carried out in the northern Italian cities of Milan, Vicenza and Udine, the police said on Twitter.Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that the police conducted searches of suspects' homes and found that their smartphones had anonymous social media accounts which they used to post and send threats. The threats against Di Maio were disseminated on Twitter, closed channels on Telegram, and Russian social network VKontakte, according to the report.In early April, Italian media reported that Di Maio was targeted in a social media campaign including insults, threats, and even calls for assassination owing to his strong criticism of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine and calls for tougher sanctions against Moscow. La Repubblica reported that messages containing threats were mostly coming from the social media users with a pro-Russian stance. Di Maio's personal guard has been strengthened soon after.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/10/1094816716_203:0:2934:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b807dec93525669ea8e89cb52bb2e61b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
italy, russia, ukraine, threat, luigi di maio

Italian Police Identify 3 Suspects Behind Online Threats Against Foreign Minister

13:47 GMT 16.04.2022 (Updated: 13:48 GMT 16.04.2022)
© AFP 2022 / SHAMIL ZHUMATOVItalian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio speaks during a news conference following talks with his Russian counterpart in Moscow, on February 17, 2022.
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio speaks during a news conference following talks with his Russian counterpart in Moscow, on February 17, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2022
© AFP 2022 / SHAMIL ZHUMATOV
Subscribe
US
India
Global
ROME (Sputnik) - Three people believed to be behind the threats addressed to Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio over his position on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine have been identified, the Italian police said.
The three suspects have been identified in a police operation carried out in the northern Italian cities of Milan, Vicenza and Udine, the police said on Twitter.
Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported that the police conducted searches of suspects' homes and found that their smartphones had anonymous social media accounts which they used to post and send threats. The threats against Di Maio were disseminated on Twitter, closed channels on Telegram, and Russian social network VKontakte, according to the report.
In early April, Italian media reported that Di Maio was targeted in a social media campaign including insults, threats, and even calls for assassination owing to his strong criticism of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine and calls for tougher sanctions against Moscow. La Repubblica reported that messages containing threats were mostly coming from the social media users with a pro-Russian stance. Di Maio's personal guard has been strengthened soon after.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала