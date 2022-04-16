International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On 24 February, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
https://sputniknews.com/20220416/live-updates-ukrainian-forces-have-shelled-donbass-eight-times-over-past-24-hours-lpr-says-1094804362.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Have Shelled LPR Eight Times Over Past 24 Hours, Lugansk Says
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Have Shelled LPR Eight Times Over Past 24 Hours, Lugansk Says
In late February, Russia began a special military operation to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" Ukraine, after Kiev's forces intensified attacks against the... 16.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-16T05:10+0000
2022-04-16T05:11+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093274797_0:0:1160:653_1920x0_80_0_0_ff172e7dca4f7f167c3b8e0859283747.jpg
donbass
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093274797_75:0:1008:700_1920x0_80_0_0_72e812d9888a69bf03bb0f4a9bda4e39.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donbass, ukraine, lpr
A video grab shows a residential building destroyed as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in the village of Pionerskoye, Luhansk region, self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic, Eastern Ukraine - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Have Shelled LPR Eight Times Over Past 24 Hours, Lugansk Says

05:10 GMT 16.04.2022 (Updated: 05:11 GMT 16.04.2022)
Subscribe
US
India
Global
In late February, Russia began a special military operation to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" Ukraine, after Kiev's forces intensified attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), forcing mass evacuations of civilians.
Ukrainian forces have shelled the settlements of the Lugansk People's Republic eight times over the past 24 hours, firing 64 large-calibre projectiles, the LPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) said on Saturday.
As a result of the shelling, a total of six residential buildings, a hospital, and a kindergarten were damaged.
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the newly-recognised republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops. In response, the West and its allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала