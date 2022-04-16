LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Forces Have Shelled LPR Eight Times Over Past 24 Hours, Lugansk Says

In late February, Russia began a special military operation to demilitarise and "de-Nazify" Ukraine, after Kiev's forces intensified attacks against the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR), forcing mass evacuations of civilians.

Ukrainian forces have shelled the settlements of the Lugansk People's Republic eight times over the past 24 hours, firing 64 large-calibre projectiles, the LPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) said on Saturday.

As a result of the shelling, a total of six residential buildings, a hospital, and a kindergarten were damaged.

On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the newly-recognised republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian troops. In response, the West and its allies rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:

Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus