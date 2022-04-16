https://sputniknews.com/20220416/death-toll-from-storm-agaton-in-philippines-rises-to-167-people--authorities-1094804682.html

Death Toll From Storm Agaton in Philippines Rises to 167 People – Authorities

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The death toll from the tropical storm Agaton that hit the Philippines has risen to 167 people, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and

Moreover, 110 people are still remain missing, according to the NDRRMC.The number of people, who have faced negative consequences of the disaster, has neared 2 million.The tropical storm with winds reaching 60 kilometres (37 miles) per hour hit the Philippines on 9-12 April, causing floods and 89 landslides. The disaster left over 10,300 houses damaged, with 664 of them fully destroyed. Power supplies were interrupted in 75 cities.

