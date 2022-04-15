https://sputniknews.com/20220415/us-russian-spacefarers-share-meals-movies-at-weekends-on-space-station-astronaut-says-1094800216.html

US, Russian Spacefarers Share Meals, Movies at Weekends on Space Station, Astronaut Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US astronauts and Russian cosmonauts currently serving together on the International Space Station (ISS) continue to enjoy warm personal...

"There is open traffic between the US/ESA (European Space Agency) and Russian segments [of the ISS]," Marshburn said. "On weekends, we usually have a meal together [and] usually watch a movie together."The astronauts and cosmonauts meet every day personally and continue to work and cooperate smoothly together, Marshburn said.The smooth cooperation was the continuation of a now almost 40 year history of US and Soviet/Russian human cooperation in space, Marshburn reminded his audience.

