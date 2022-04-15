https://sputniknews.com/20220415/twitter-speech-1094774725.html

Twitter Speech

Twitter Speech

The Tesla and SpaceX founder previously disclosed that he owned just over a 9% stake of social media giant Twitter. At the time it was also reported that he... 15.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-15T04:05+0000

2022-04-15T04:05+0000

2022-04-15T04:02+0000

twitter

elon musk

free speech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/0f/1094774594_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_857f2d9da9d815bf24b22a52611d1c55.jpg

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk recently turned the social media game on its side after publicly disclosing that he had issued an offer to completely buy Twitter outright "for $54.20 per share in cash.""I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," Musk wrote in a since-disclosed letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor.The announcement came as the South Africa native has repeatedly blasted Twitter for its policy of censoring posts and suspending accounts, including that of former US President Donald Trump in the wake of the US Capitol riot.It remains unclear how the matter may proceed. Shortly after news broke, Prince Alwaleed of Saudi Arabia, who has been a long-time shareholder of the tech giant, voiced that the offer was not "close to the intrinsic value" of the company.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

twitter, elon musk, free speech