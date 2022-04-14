https://sputniknews.com/20220414/long-time-twitter-shareholder-saudi-prince-alwaleed-rejects-musks-takeover-bid-1094767643.html

Long-Time Twitter Shareholder Saudi Prince Alwaleed Rejects Musk's Takeover Bid

Long-Time Twitter Shareholder Saudi Prince Alwaleed Rejects Musk's Takeover Bid

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Twitter’s long-time substantial shareholder Prince Alwaleed of Saudi Arabia said on Thursday he was rejecting a takeover bid by Elon Musk... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-14T18:09+0000

2022-04-14T18:09+0000

2022-04-14T18:09+0000

tech

twitter

elon musk

shares

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/0a/1082304601_0:260:2714:1787_1920x0_80_0_0_45c40ad03478d15c4fa47127efec0fd1.jpg

“I don't believe that the proposed offer by @elonmusk ($54.20) comes close to the intrinsic value of @Twitter given its growth prospects,” the billionaire Saudi prince, a substantial shareholder in many top US corporations and one of the world’s most famous investors, wrote in a message issued on Twitter itself. “Being one of the largest & long-term shareholders of Twitter, @Kingdom_KHC & I reject this offer.”Musk’s offer of $54.20 for a share of Twitter, which valued the company at over $40 billion, came on Thursday after he bought an earlier stake of 9.2% in the company on April 4 at $49.97 per share or almost $3 billion.The chief executive of electric car-maker Tesla and cryptocurrency advocate said Twitter needed to be taken private to grow and become a platform for free speech.Alwaleed owns 5.2% of Twitter, raising his stake in the firm with additional stock purchases made in October 2015, according to an image the prince attached to his tweet.Twitter shares were down 0.4% at $45.69 at 1:36 PM ET (17:36 GMT) after Alwaleed’s response to Musk’s offer. The shares jumped 27% on April 4, closing at $49.97, after Musk’s initial stake buy.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

tech, twitter, elon musk, shares