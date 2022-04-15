https://sputniknews.com/20220415/the-role-of-revolutionary-theory-in-organizing-1094769510.html

The Role of Revolutionary Theory in Organizing

The Role of Revolutionary Theory in Organizing

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Garland Nixon, co-host of The Critical hour, which you can hear from 6 to 8 PM EST right here on Radio Sputnik to discuss a recent hit piece produced by CNN repeating the claim that Sputnik is a propaganda outlet, the demonization of Sputnik for daring to challenge the mainstream media’s narrative for supporting war with Russia over Ukraine, the farce of a so-called free press in the US, and the broader campaign to punish any dissent on the mainstream narrative on the conflict in Ukraine and casting it as propaganda.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss the substantial impacts that western sanctions on Russia will have on food production and supply around the world and especially in Africa, what Russia supplies the rest of the world with and why the blockade will drive prices up and starve people all over the world, and the US media’s silence on this fact and other dangerous aspects of NATO’s aggression in Ukraine as part of its campaign to drum up support for war, and what this campaign for Europe may mean for Americans as the midterm elections loom.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space to discuss the Biden administration’s newest proposal for more funding for the militarization of space and how it relates to US drives for war against Russia and China, how this proposal represents a windfall for the military industrial complex and how the imperialist war drive creates outrageous profits for the industry, and the history of the weaponization of space and efforts to block peace by the US.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nino Brown, an elementary school teacher and organizer with Reds In Ed and the Boston Jericho movement to discuss the importance of theory grounded in the working class to build a movement of working and poor people for substantial change, why the common notion of meeting people where they are at is often incomplete in practice, and the often unseen effects of the pandemic in schools and on students and teachers.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

